ROUNDUP: Glens Falls posts eighth Foothills win of season

Gavin Rittenhouse scored twice as Glens Falls beat Gloversville 6-0 on Friday as the Indians ended their Foothills Council boys soccer season at 8-3-2.

Landan Phipps, Nate DiFiore, Joe Frankenfeld and Duvaney Mills also scored for Glens Falls, which outshot Gloversville 14-1. Tim Motsiﬀ and Cameron Shaver each contributed two assists.

In goal, Ayden Grieve made one save to get the shutout for the Indians (10-4-2 overall).

SCOTIA 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Matt Schraa scored twice as the Tartans improved to 11-1-1 in the Foothills Council.

Bolton-Warrensburg wins first Adirondack League title AJ Moore converted a second-half penalty kick that gave Bolton-Warrensburg a victory over Fort Ann in the Adirondack League boys soccer championship game.

Queensbury will play Amsterdam on Sunday and can clinch the Foothills crown with a win. A QHS loss would give Scotia the title.

Sam Tyler scored for Schuylerville (9-3-1 league, 10-5-1 overall).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 7, HUDSON FALLS 0: Alex Rogers scored five goals as the Patriots beat the Tigers.