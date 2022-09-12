ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Lake George post wins

Fiona Bombard recorded 11 kills and Gabrielle Houde finished with 13 assists and three aces as Glens Falls claimed a three-set non-league volleyball victory over Hadley-Luzerne on Monday.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-12 and 27-25. Ayla Hayes had three kills, two aces and 11 service points for Glens Falls (1-2).

For Hadley-Luzerne, top contributors included Riley Daniels (5 assists), Jordanna Kenny (4 kills, 2 blocks) and Jenna Shannon (3 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills).

LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 0: The Warriors won by scores of 25-3, 25-4 and 25-14 in their first home match of the season.

Shannon Starratt finished with 23 assists, two kills, four digs and three aces for the 2-0 Warriors. Also turning in strong games for Lake George were Maya Johnson (6 aces, 15 service points, 1 digs), Ella Fox (19 kills) and Grace York (7 aces, 18 service points, 3 digs).

Granville was led by Lilly Strout (2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 points), Mara Haskins (1 ace, 1 kill, 2 points) and Jordan Chadwick (2 digs).

CAMBRIDGE 3, SPA CATHOLIC 2: Cambridge won a five-set thriller by scores of 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25 and 15-11.

Breona Donisthorpe had five service points, seven aces and three digs for 1-1 Cambridge. Also contributing were Alexis Austin (1 aces, 4 kills, 3 blocks) and Anna Bailey (5 service points, 3 aces, 8 assists, 4 kills).

Saratoga Catholic’s top players included Arden Buhrmaster (18 service points, 6 aces), Gianna Fiordimondo (12 digs) and Jacqueline Fornabia (7 kills, 10 service points).

MAYFIELD 3, CORINTH 0: Brooke Long had seven aces, five kills and seven digs as Mayfield won by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-11.

For Corinth (2-1), top players included Erin Ward (10 digs, 3 points), Alyssa Abbatantuono (5 digs, 3 kills, 3 points), Desiree Neville (4 kills, 4 assists) and Samantha Petteys (4 aces, 8 points, 8 assists).

STILLWATER 3, WATERFORD 0: Eden Resch recorded 27 serving points, 14 aces and two kills as the Warriors won by scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-22.

Kendall Clements contributed 10 assists and three kills. Ana Parella had three blocks and two kills.

For Waterford, Azariah Roberts-Killian finished with 15 assists and six service points.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANVILLE 7, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Freshman Kara Jurnak scored the hat trick as the Golden Horde posted their first win of the season.

Paige Taylor scored twice. Maddie Johnson and Alyssa Welner added goals for Granville while Chloe Andrew had three assists. The Horde outshot the Saints 34-17.

Ella Blanchard netted Saratoga Catholic’s goal.

CROWN POINT 10, NORTH WARREN 3: Rylee Rafferty scored three times for visiting Crown Point in a non-league contest.

Kiki LaGuerre recorded three goals and Laci Bruno had two assists for North Warren. Ruth Brior made 24 saves in goal for the Cougars.