GLENS FALLS 1,
HUDSON FALLS 1, OT
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;0;1;0;0 — 1
Hudson Falls;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet, 53'. 2, Brandon Pond, Brandon Pond (Nik Heasley), 65'.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 8, Joe Lapan (HF) 7.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Hudson Falls 7.
Records: Hudson Falls (1-2-1, 1-4-1), Glens Falls (2-0-2, 3-2-2).
Notes: Goalkeepers Ben DiFiore and Joe Lapan played outstanding in defense of their goals.
QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Queensbury, Riley Grant (Teddy Borgos), 19:18. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Peter Crawford), 37:00.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Asa Edwards), 45:16.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Qby) 3, Brady Eugair (Sch) 6.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 1, Schuylerville 0.
Records: Queensbury (4-1, 6-1), Schuylerville (2-3, 3-3).
ARGYLE 7, SALEM 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;0 — 0
Argyle;3;4 — 7
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Raul Arellano), 36:41. 2, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Tyler Humiston), 30:41. 3, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Tyler Humiston), 14:09. 4, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Tyler Humiston), 5:44.
Second half: 5, Argyle, Victor Aguero (Tyler Humiston), 31:25. 6, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Daniel Lohret), 20:57. 7, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Gabe Wood), 15:51.
Goalies-saves: Ian Lockheart (Sal) 4, Jared Montello (Argy) 5.
Corner kicks: Salem 1, Argyle 4.
Notes: Argyle's Tyler Humiston lead all scorers with 3 goals and 4 assists in the annual game under the lights game.
NORTH WARREN 5,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;3;2 — 5
Bolton-Warr'burg;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, North Warren, Conner Monroe (Jaden Smith), 23:20. 2, North Warren, Eduardo Hernandez (Tom Conway), 14:45. 3, North Warren, Tom Conway (Eduardo Hernandez), 2:20.
Second half: 4, North Warren, Ryan Miller (Conner Monroe), 38:35. 5, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 29:54. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dante Corriveau (Daalten DeMarsh), 22:00. 7, Bolton Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe, 9:14.
Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 8, Marvin Dobert (B-W) 15.
Corner kicks: North Warren 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 5.
Records: Bolton Warrensburg (0-2-0, 0-4-0), North Warren (2-0-0, 2-1-0).
Notes: North Warren goalie Conner Jennings made an outstanding save on a penalty kick early in the game.
FORT ANN 4, HARTFORD 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Caleb Blondin), 4:00. 2, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin (Callon Sutliff), 38:00.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Korey Evarts), 60:00. 4, Fort Ann, Jake Parrelle (Aidan Barnes, Korey Evarts), 79:00.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Adam Winchell (FA) 3.
Corner kicks: Hartford 2, Fort Ann 3.
Records: Fort Ann (2-0, 2-2), Hartford (0-2, 0-3-1).
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
(at Haldey-Luzerne)
League: Non-league
Spa Catholic;1;2 — 3
Hadley-Lurzerne;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Own Goal, 11. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Hayes, 21.
Second half: 3, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis, 52. 4, Hadley-Lurzene, Borock Quillan, 57. 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin, 65.
Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 7.
Records: Spa Catholic (2-1-1).
Report
