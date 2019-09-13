{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 1,
HUDSON FALLS 1, OT

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;0;1;0;0 — 1

Hudson Falls;0;1;0;0 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet, 53'. 2, Brandon Pond, Brandon Pond (Nik Heasley), 65'.

Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 8, Joe Lapan (HF) 7.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Hudson Falls 7.

Records: Hudson Falls (1-2-1, 1-4-1), Glens Falls (2-0-2, 3-2-2).

Notes: Goalkeepers Ben DiFiore and Joe Lapan played outstanding in defense of their goals.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Queensbury, Riley Grant (Teddy Borgos), 19:18. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Peter Crawford), 37:00.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Asa Edwards), 45:16.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Qby) 3, Brady Eugair (Sch) 6.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 1, Schuylerville 0.

Records: Queensbury (4-1, 6-1), Schuylerville (2-3, 3-3).

ARGYLE 7, SALEM 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;0;0 — 0

Argyle;3;4 — 7

First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Raul Arellano), 36:41. 2, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Tyler Humiston), 30:41. 3, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Tyler Humiston), 14:09. 4, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Tyler Humiston), 5:44.

Second half: 5, Argyle, Victor Aguero (Tyler Humiston), 31:25. 6, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Daniel Lohret), 20:57. 7, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Gabe Wood), 15:51.

Goalies-saves: Ian Lockheart (Sal) 4, Jared Montello (Argy) 5.

Corner kicks: Salem 1, Argyle 4.

Notes: Argyle's Tyler Humiston lead all scorers with 3 goals and 4 assists in the annual game under the lights game.

NORTH WARREN 5,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2

(at North Warren)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;3;2 — 5

Bolton-Warr'burg;0;2 — 2

First half: 1, North Warren, Conner Monroe (Jaden Smith), 23:20. 2, North Warren, Eduardo Hernandez (Tom Conway), 14:45. 3, North Warren, Tom Conway (Eduardo Hernandez), 2:20.

Second half: 4, North Warren, Ryan Miller (Conner Monroe), 38:35. 5, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 29:54. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dante Corriveau (Daalten DeMarsh), 22:00. 7, Bolton Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe, 9:14.

Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 8, Marvin Dobert (B-W) 15.

Corner kicks: North Warren 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 5.

Records: Bolton Warrensburg (0-2-0, 0-4-0), North Warren (2-0-0, 2-1-0).

Notes: North Warren goalie Conner Jennings made an outstanding save on a penalty kick early in the game.

FORT ANN 4, HARTFORD 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford;0;0 — 0

Fort Ann;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Caleb Blondin), 4:00. 2, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin (Callon Sutliff), 38:00.

Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Korey Evarts), 60:00. 4, Fort Ann, Jake Parrelle (Aidan Barnes, Korey Evarts), 79:00.

Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Adam Winchell (FA) 3.

Corner kicks: Hartford 2, Fort Ann 3.

Records: Fort Ann (2-0, 2-2), Hartford (0-2, 0-3-1).

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2

(at Haldey-Luzerne)

League: Non-league

Spa Catholic;1;2 — 3

Hadley-Lurzerne;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Own Goal, 11. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Hayes, 21.

Second half: 3, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis, 52. 4, Hadley-Lurzene, Borock Quillan, 57. 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin, 65.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 7.

Records: Spa Catholic (2-1-1).

