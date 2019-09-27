GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 1, OT
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 1 0 0 0 — 1
Glens Falls 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Olivia Lewis (Kayleigh Osterhaudt), 12th Minute.
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Clara Avery (Cate Barclay), 76th Minute.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 5, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 13.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 6, Hudson Falls 6.
Records: Glens Falls (1-8-1, 1-9-1).
Notes: Hudson Falls scored first with a goal from Olivia Lewis 12 minutes into the first half. Clara Avery scored the game-tying goal in the 76th minute.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2, KEENE 1, 2OT
(at Johnsburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Keene 1 0 0 0 — 1
Johnsburg-Min. 0 1 0 1 — 2
First half: 1, Keene, Emily Whitney (Haylie Buysse), 5:19.
Second half: 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Jennie Allen (Hannah McNally), 32:59.
Second Overtime: 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 9:04.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 12, Sophia Johnson (K) 5.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 8, Keene 4.
Records: Johnsburg-minerva (4-3-1, 5-4-1).
Notes: Jennie Allen scored late in the second half to tie the game at 1. Hannah McNally scored with less than a minute left in double overtime. Charlize Bernard made one final leaping save at the final second to seal the upset for Johnsburg-Minerva over Keene.
NAC 3, TICONDEROGA 2
(at Ellenburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga 0 2 — 2
No. Adirondack 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, NAC, Ashlyn Seguin (Rhylee Poupore), 14:24.
Second half: 2, NAC, Delaney Wood, 8:49. 3, Ticonderoga, Jade Charboneau (Molly Price), 10:50. 4, NAC, MacKenna Labarge, 24:31. 5, Ticonderoga, Sarah Whitman (Jade Charboneau), 25:00.
Goalies-saves: Kennedy Davis (Ti) 15, Aiden Lambert (NAC) 8.
Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 1, NAC 2.
