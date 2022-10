ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Horses win opening-round games

Gavin Rittenhouse scored twice and Glens Falls pulled away in the second half for a 5-0 victory over Hudson in the opening round of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Thursday.

The Indians will host an all-Foothills quarterfinal against Schuylerville at Morse Athletic Complex on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was switched due to a conflict at the field.

Cameron Shaver scored on a Landan Phipps assist to give Glens Falls a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Indians added four more in the second half, with Nate DiFiore and Tim Motsiļ¬€ scoring along with the two from Rittenhouse. Phipps had four assists.

Glens Falls improved to 11-4-2 with the win. Ayden Grieve made one save to get the shutout.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, COHOES 0: Casey Sutherland scored the only goal of the game as the fifth-seeded Black Horses advanced to meet Glens Falls on Sunday in the Class B quarterfinals.

Sutherland scored midway through the first half, beating out the Cohoes goalkeeper for a loose ball.

Connor Battle, Owen Sullivan and Willem Foster turned in strong games for Schuylerville (11-5-1). Griffin Brophy made five saves for the shutout.

MAPLE HILL 5, LAKE GEORGE 0: Maple Hill scored three times in the first half on the way to a shutout victory over the Warriors in Class C. Gavin Haller scored three goals and Dillion Halvax and Kaeden Morse each one each.

Lake George goalkeeper Brad Erceg made 15 saves.