ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Horses win opening-round games

Gavin Rittenhouse scored twice and Glens Falls pulled away in the second half for a 5-0 victory over Hudson in the opening round of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Thursday.

The Indians will host an all-Foothills quarterfinal against Schuylerville at Morse Athletic Complex on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was switched due to a conflict at the field.

Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Thursday's sectional playoff action, updated as the night goes along.

Cameron Shaver scored on a Landan Phipps assist to give Glens Falls a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Indians added four more in the second half, with Nate DiFiore and Tim Motsiﬀ scoring along with the two from Rittenhouse. Phipps had four assists.

Glens Falls improved to 11-4-2 with the win. Ayden Grieve made one save to get the shutout.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, COHOES 0: Casey Sutherland scored the only goal of the game as the fifth-seeded Black Horses advanced to meet Glens Falls on Sunday in the Class B quarterfinals.

Sutherland scored midway through the first half, beating out the Cohoes goalkeeper for a loose ball.

Connor Battle, Owen Sullivan and Willem Foster turned in strong games for Schuylerville (11-5-1). Griffin Brophy made five saves for the shutout.

MAPLE HILL 5, LAKE GEORGE 0: Maple Hill scored three times in the first half on the way to a shutout victory over the Warriors in Class C. Gavin Haller scored three goals and Dillion Halvax and Kaeden Morse each one each.

Lake George goalkeeper Brad Erceg made 15 saves.