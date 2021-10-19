ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, H-L move on; Bolton-Warrensburg wins in OT

GLENS FALLS 8, JOHNSTOWN 1

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

Class: B Play-in Game

Glens Falls;5;3 — 8

Johnstown;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps (Jack Motsiff). 2, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Landan Phipps). 3, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps (Tim Motsiff). 4, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps (Jack Motsiff). 5, Glens Falls, Peyton Catarelli (Landan Phipps).

Second half: 6, Johnstown, Trey Naselli (Keegan Elliston). 7, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Tim Motsiff). 8, Glens Falls, Durant Poole (Joe Frankenfeld). 9, Glens Falls, Cameron Pratt.

Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 3, Kayden Chittenden (Jnt) 11.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 8, Johnstown 0.

Notes: The Indians got out to a quick start with a goal by Landan Phipps in the third minute of play. Phipps went on to lead all scorers with a hat trick plus two assists. Jack Motsiff had two goals and two assists for Glens Falls. Additional goals were scored by Peyton Catarelli, Durante Poole and Cameron Pratt.

Up next: Glens Falls will face second-seeded Greenville on Wednesday at Greenville High School (3 p.m.).

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2,

SCHOHARIE 1, OT

(at Bolton)

Class C Play-in Game

Schoharie;1;0;0 — 1

Bolton-Warr.;1;0;1 — 2

First half: 1, Schoharie, Griffen Lansing, 23:00. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Ethan Scott, 28:34.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Louis Lang (Dan Cunniffe), 93:50.

Goalies-saves: Cody Hellstrom (Scho) 10, Shane Baker (B-W) 8.

Corner kicks: Schoharie 2, Bolton-Warrensburg 5.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (5-7, 7-10), Schoharie (2-8, 2-10).

Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg got its first sectional win in merger history against Schoharie, which traveled two hours to play in Bolton. Ethan Scott tied the game at 1-1 in the first half when he redirected a loose ball into the corner with a header. In the 93rd minute, Louis Lang slammed home a loose ball in the box off of a Dan Cunniffe corner to win the game.

Up next: B-W travels to faces second-seeded Mayfield on Thursday at 7 p.m.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4,

BISHOP GIBBONS 0

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

Class C Play-in Game

Bishop Gibbons;0;0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton (Caeden Wilson), 17:39.

Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Mason Conklin (Finn Doherty), 27:01. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton, 15:58. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Mason Conklin (Evan Kader), 13:05.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Baaki (NDGB) 11, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 5.

Corner kicks: Bishop Gibbons 3, Hadley-Luzerne 4.

Notes: Bishop Gibbons built early momentum in the game by distributing the ball effectively, spreading Hadley-Luzerne's defensive line. NDBG had some close looks but could not connect on the net. Halfway through the first half, Hadley-Luzerne built its own momentum through Conklin, Moulton and Kader on offense. Carter McIntosh and Caeden Wilson contributed on both sides of the ball.

Up next: Hadley-Luzerne travels to play sixth-seeded Middleburgh on Thursday (3 p.m.).

GREENWICH 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0

(at Greenwich)

Class C Play-in Game

Catholic Central;0;0 — 0

Greenwich;2;5 — 7

First half: 1, Greenwich, Amani Raphael (Joshua Poovey), 20:00. 2, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Josh Poovey), 32:00.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Joshua Poovey (Declan Kelleher), 47:00. 4, Greenwich, Declan Kelleher (Madigan Carner), 52:00. 5, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Amani Raphael), 62:00. 6, Greenwich, Owen Keech, 77:00. 7, Greeniwch, Madigan Carner (Jackson Fortier), 79:00.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 6, Connor Fogarty (CCHS) 21.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Catholic Central 2.

Records: Greenwich (7-6-0, 8-9-0), Catholic Central (0-12-0, 2-15-0).

Notes: Senior Madigan Carner recorded a hat trick as the Witches moves on in sectionals.

Up next: The Witches visit fourth-seeded Waterford on Thursday at 7 p.m.

LAKE GEORGE 2, GREENWICH 1

(at Mayfield)

League: Non-league

Greenwich;1;0 — 1

Lake George;1;1 — 2

First half: 2, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 22:11.

Second half: 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Kyle Dolan), 47:16.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 5, Yogi Johnson (LG) 5.

Corner kicks: Green 3, Lake George 4.

