ROUNDUP: Glens Falls bounces back with victory

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls boys soccer team rebounded from Friday's loss to Schuylerville with a 2-0 Foothills Council victory over Amsterdam on Monday at Morse Athletic Complex.

The Indians, who improved to 4-1-1 in the league and 7-2-1 overall, got first-half goals from Nate Di Fiore and Landan Phipps, on assists from Gavin Rittenhouse and Duvaney Mills, respectively.

Glens Falls defenders Amari Morrison and Aiden Wiggins played strong games in front of goalie Ayden Grieve, who finished with his third shutout of the season.

Alex Jablonski made 13 saves in goal for the Rams (3-3, 4-3).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1, B-P 0: In a tightly played Foothills Council match, South High prevailed over Broadalbin-Perth when South High's Josh Delancy knocked home a loose ball after a corner kick created a scramble in the box.

Delancy's goal came at the 16:13 mark of the second half and stood as the only goal, as Bulldog goalies Grady Bammert and Zach LaPointe combined for six saves. South High improved to 4-2, 5-4.

QUEENSBURY 11, JOHNSTOWN 0: The Spartans came out on fire, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back.

Ian Rathbun and Luke Eichin each scored three goals to power Queensbury (5-0-2, 6-0-4), which also got two goals from Chris Coombes. Ben Barber, Ryan Brindle and Max Roca also netted goals, and Roca added three assists.

ARGYLE 3, LAKE GEORGE 2 (OT): Conner Buck scored his second goal of the game on a shot to the upper corner in overtime to lift the Scots to the win.

Lake George had opened the scoring in the first half on goals by Jack Sullivan and Haider Tariq for a 2-0 halftime edge.

Buck scored on a penalty kick in the second half, and Connor Brockway netted the equalizer with 34 minutes left in regulation on an assist from Buck. Victor Aguero assisted on Buck's game-winner. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri picked up the shutout in goal.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Alex Renner scored three second-half goals to power the Black Horses past Gloversville.

Sam Tyler also scored for Schuylerville (4-1-1, 5-3-1), which got a combined three saves from Griffin Brophy and Aiden Arsenault.

CORINTH 2, NORTH WARREN 2 (2OT): Corinth and North Warren battled to an Adirondack League tie after two overtimes.

The Tomahawks, who outshot North Warren 21-8, dominated play in the first half, getting a goal from Garrett Bourdeau off a Sam Tangora corner kick, and another on a 20-yard shot by Gavin Wickham.

The Cougars pulled into a tie as Wyatt Jennings scored on a free kick and James Conway added the equalizer minutes later.

William Lindsley made 13 saves for North Warren, while Owen Baker had three stops for Corinth.

FORT ANN 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2: Callon Sutliff scored two goals to spark the Cardinals to the victory on their Senior Day.

Riley Barnes opened the scoring for Fort Ann (6-1, 6-2) on a penalty kick, and Jackson Paige and Kaeden Rouse added goals in the second half. Dylan Brown finished with five saves.

Mason Conklin and Caeden Wilson netted goals for the Eagles late in the game.