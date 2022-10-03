ROUNDUP: Glens Falls blanks Tigers for best season since 2012; H-L sets records

Addy Hill scored a pair of goals as Glens Falls shut out Hudson Falls 3-0 in a Foothills Council girls soccer game at Morse Athletic Complex.
Glens Falls improved to 3-6 in league play and 4-7 overall, guaranteeing the Indians their best record since the 2012 season.
Hill scored the Indians' first-half goal on an assist from Parker Welch. Hill struck again in the 44th minute on another Welch helper, and Welch scored on Sue Braymer's assist three minutes later.
Sarah Wolfstich got the shutout with three saves in the Glens Falls goal. Katie Mitchell stopped 14 shots for Hudson Falls.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 9, SPA CATHOLIC 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored six times to give her 32 goals this season, a new single-season high for the Eagles.
Hannah Johnson, Madison King and Gabby Graham also scored for Hadley-Luzerne, which improved to 8-2-2 overall. Madison Lent made one save for her seventh shutout of the season, also a new single-season high for the Eagles.
Also setting a season record for H-L was Hannah Johnson, who recorded her 15th assist.
Sara Wenke made 20 saves in goal for Saratoga Catholic.
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 2, KEENE 1: Hannah Thompson scored twice as Schroon Lake-Newcomb beat a previously undefeated Keene team.
Thompson scored with 18:53 left in the first half, but Hayle Buysse evened the score for Keene with less than 10 minutes left in the half. Thompson scored the game-winner with 4:15 left in regulation.
Alyssa Arnold and Aradia Talarico shared duties in the Schroon-Newcomb goal.
MECHANICVILLE 3, STILLWATER 0: Bella Raucci, Allie Kenyon and Meghan DiSiena scored goals as the Red Raiders moved to 6-1 in Wasaren League play.
Liv Horan made eight saves to get the shutout.
SARANAC LAKE 2, TICONDEROGA 1: Chloe Skiff and Tyler Burth scored goals as Saranac Lake defeated the Sentinels.
Sarah Pound scored for Ti.
PHOTOS: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls girls soccer
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Players from Glens Falls and Hudson Falls play a ball in the air during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Captains and coaches meet with officials before Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game between Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Clara Avery (13) of Glens Falls lets loose with a kick during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Glens Falls' Parker Welch (2) and Hudson Falls' Arionna Harrington (17) battle for a ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Eloise Duggal (18) of Glens Falls dribbles with the ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
A Glens Falls player plays the ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Ava Pirozzolo (12) of Glens Falls plays the ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Glens Falls goalkeeper Sarah Wolfstich lets a kick go during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Parker Welch of Glens Falls takes a penalty kick during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Brynn Terry (4) of Hudson Falls plays a ball while defended by Clara Avery (13) of Glens Falls during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Haylee Flewelling of Hudson Falls plays a ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game at Glens Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
A Glens Falls player collides with the Hudson Falls goalkeeper during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer at Morse Athletic Complex.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Parker Welch (2) of Glens Falls goes after a ball between Hudson Falls players Brynn Terry (4) and Arionna Harrington (17) during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Hudson Falls players huddle up before Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game at Glens Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Clara Avery (13) of Glens Falls works with the ball while defended by Clare Gauci (2) of Hudson Falls during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Players from Hudson Falls and Glens Falls play a ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
A Hudson Falls player takes a goal kick during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Glens Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Emily Orozco (14) of Hudson Falls moves the ball forward during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Glens Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Ava Pirozzolo of Glens Falls plays a ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Hudson Falls and Glens Falls players react during a corner kick that hit the side of the net during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Ava Pirozzolo plays a ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Girls soccer: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Ava Pirozzolo plays a ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls soccer game against Hudson Falls.
Greg Brownell, The Post-Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!