ROUNDUP: Glens Falls blanks Tigers for best season since 2012; H-L sets records

Addy Hill scored a pair of goals as Glens Falls shut out Hudson Falls 3-0 in a Foothills Council girls soccer game at Morse Athletic Complex.

Glens Falls improved to 3-6 in league play and 4-7 overall, guaranteeing the Indians their best record since the 2012 season.

Hill scored the Indians' first-half goal on an assist from Parker Welch. Hill struck again in the 44th minute on another Welch helper, and Welch scored on Sue Braymer's assist three minutes later.

Sarah Wolfstich got the shutout with three saves in the Glens Falls goal. Katie Mitchell stopped 14 shots for Hudson Falls.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 9, SPA CATHOLIC 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored six times to give her 32 goals this season, a new single-season high for the Eagles.

Hannah Johnson, Madison King and Gabby Graham also scored for Hadley-Luzerne, which improved to 8-2-2 overall. Madison Lent made one save for her seventh shutout of the season, also a new single-season high for the Eagles.

Also setting a season record for H-L was Hannah Johnson, who recorded her 15th assist.

Sara Wenke made 20 saves in goal for Saratoga Catholic.

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 2, KEENE 1: Hannah Thompson scored twice as Schroon Lake-Newcomb beat a previously undefeated Keene team.

Thompson scored with 18:53 left in the first half, but Hayle Buysse evened the score for Keene with less than 10 minutes left in the half. Thompson scored the game-winner with 4:15 left in regulation.

Alyssa Arnold and Aradia Talarico shared duties in the Schroon-Newcomb goal.

MECHANICVILLE 3, STILLWATER 0: Bella Raucci, Allie Kenyon and Meghan DiSiena scored goals as the Red Raiders moved to 6-1 in Wasaren League play.

Liv Horan made eight saves to get the shutout.

SARANAC LAKE 2, TICONDEROGA 1: Chloe Skiff and Tyler Burth scored goals as Saranac Lake defeated the Sentinels.

Sarah Pound scored for Ti.