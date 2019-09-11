{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 6,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 3 3 — 6

Broad.-Perth 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Asa Edwards), 6:13. 2, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Teddy Borgos), 20:00. 3, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Vinny Maccharulo), 39:23.

Second half: 4, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Sam Rowley), 49:49. 5, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Alex Roca), 60:28. 6, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos, 72:31.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 3, Connor White (Q) 2, Jack Marsden (B-P) 6.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Broadalbin-Perth 0.

Records: Broadalbin-Perth (3-1, 4-1-1), Queensbury (3-1, 5-1).

Notes: Alejandro Garcia -Barrientos had the hat rick in the win for the Spartans.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia 1 0 — 1

South High 3 1 — 4

First half: 1, Scotia, Jared O’Connor, 39:05. 2, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 35:51. 3, South High, Collin Parker (Bobby Bruschini), 7:54. 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 2:33.

Second half: 5, South High, Xander Novack (Bobby Bruschini), 16:25.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 2, Lucas Dempsey (Sco) 10.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 4, Scotia 1.

Records: South Glens Falls (4-0, 5-0-1), Scotia (1-3, 1-4).

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 2 4 — 6

First half: 1, Sc, Liam Armstrong (Ian Winchell), 26:00. 2, Sc, Matt McCarthy (Liam Armstrong), 30:04.

Second half: 3, Sc, Zach Saddlemire (Matt McCarthy), 25:36. 4, Sc, Zach Saddlemire (Matt McCarthy), 30:55. 5, Sc, Cam Wian, 32:52. 6, Sc, Matt Stampfli, 38:56.

Goalies-saves: Luca Quatrini (Am) 13, Brady Eugair (Sch) 2.

Corner kicks: Amsterdam 0, Schuylerville 6.

Records: Schuylerville (2-2, 3-2), Amsterdam (0-3, 0-3).

GLENS FALLS 3, JOHNSTOWN 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown 0 1 — 1

Glens Falls 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Ethan Schrammel), 5:30.

Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Mitchell Skellie (Brian Donlon), 5:00. 3, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet (Brian Donlon), 21:30. 4, Johnstown, Spencer Kotwasinski, 39:40.

Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 2, Joshua Hoyt (Jtn) 6.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 7, Johnstown 4.

Records: Glens Falls (2-0-1, 2-3-1), Johnstown (1-3-0 league).

Notes: The Indians gain their second consecutive league win.

HUDSON FALLS 4, GLOVERSVILLE 1

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 1 0 — 1

Hudson Falls 3 1 — 4

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

First half: 1, Gloversville, Feris Masri (Jordan Yanno), 3’. 2, Hudson Falls, Nik Heasley (Donny Fountaine), 6’. 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Tyler Cook), 19’. 4, Hudson Falls, Brandon Pond (Nik Heasley), 28’.

Second half: 5, Hudson Falls, Donny Fountaine (Brayden Becker), 58’.

Goalies-saves: Cayden King (Glov) 9, Joe Lapan (HF) 5.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 1, Hudson Falls 6.

Records: Hudson Falls (1-2-0, 1-4-0), Gloversville (1-2-1, 2-3-1).

Notes: Four Hudson Falls players scored in their 1st league win of the 2019 season.

CORINTH 5, ARGYLE 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 0 5 — 5

Argyle 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Corinth, Brayden Thompson, 30:00. 2, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 27:30. 3, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Tyler Hall), 20:15. 4, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Jon Meade), 13:27. 5, Corinth, Isaac Melville, 11:16.

Goalies-saves: Andy McKernon (Cor) 4, Curtis Rigley (Cor) 2, Jared Montello (Arg) 5, Ethan Mattison (Arg) 3.

Corner kicks: Corinth 3, Argyle 2.

Records: Argyle (0-1-0, 1-2-0), Corinth (1-0-0, 1-1-0).

SALEM 1, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, OT

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne 1; — 1

Salem 1 — 1

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Donny Mcmohon, 34:24.

Second half: 2, Salem, Altwon Webster, 50:28.

Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (Sal) 16, Zach Caldwell (H-L) 16.

Corner kicks: Salem 4, Hadley-Luzerne 2.

Records: Salem (0-0-1, 0-0-1), Hadley-Luzerne (0-0-1, 1-0-1).

Notes: Altwon Webster, a freshman scored his first goal on the varsity team.

NORTH WARREN 6, GRANVILLE 1

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 3 3 — 6

Granville 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, North Warren, Tommy Conway (James Steen), 10. 2, North Warren, Jacob Smith (Conner Monroe), 15. 3, North Warren, Dominic Giordano (Eddie Hernandez), 20. 4, Granville, Brad Lamb, 33.

Second half: 5, North Warren, Tommy Conway (Ryan Miller), 65. 6, North Warren, Eddie Hernandez (Jack Jennings), 75. 7, North Warren, Jaden Smith (Jacob Smith), 78.

Goalies-saves: Connor Jennings (NW) 10, Caden Powers (Gran) 10.

Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Granville 2.

Records: Granville (0-1, 0-3).

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George 3 0 — 3

Hartford 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Own Goal, 4’. 2, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Paul Lindsay), 15’. 3, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Paul Lindsay), 39’.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 1, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 13.

Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Hartford 1.

Records: Hartford (0-1, 0-2-1), Lake George (1-0 league).

Notes: espite tremendous effort from the Tanagers, the Warriors controlled possession throughout the first half, scoring off a corner kick in the 4th minute that was initially swatted away by the Hartford keeper only to ricochet into the net off a Hartford defender for the own-goal. Gavon Darfler made several outstanding saves and the Hartford defense played well as a unit.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments