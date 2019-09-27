{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH 2, HARTFORD 1

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford 0 1 — 1

Corinth 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Zach Freemire), 30:31.

Second half: 2, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Michael Jones), 26:59. 3, Corinth, Zach Freemire (Jordan Pincheon), 18:50.

Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 11, Andy McKernon (Cor) 7.

Corner kicks: Hartford 7, Corinth 3.

Records: Corinth (4-3-0, 4-5-0), Hartford (1-4-2, 1-5-3).

Notes: At the 30 minute mark, Corinth’s Jordan Pincheon broke free for the first goal of the game after receiving a nice feed from Zach Freemire. Pincheon weaved through the defense and threaded the needle to put Corinth on the board. In the second half, Hartford’s Michael Jones found Nate Fiske, who placed a well-delivered shot far post out of the reach of Corinth keeper Andy McKernon to even the score at one. With just under 20 minutes remaining, Jordan Pincheon found a seam in the defense and delivered a pass to a Zach Freemire, who finished with the game-winning goal.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, SALEM 1

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League

Salem 0 1 — 1

Bolton-Warrensburg 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Ethan Scott (JJ Giron), 33:28.

Second half: 2, Bolton-Warr., Tommy Moore (Dante Corriveau), 11:45. 3, Salem, Nicholas Faulk, 37:13.

Goalies-saves: Marvin Dobert (BW) 8, Ian Lockhart (Sal) 10.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warr. 5, Salem 4.

Records: B-W (1-5-1, 1-7-1), Salem (0-4-3).

Notes: Ethan Scott scored his first varsity goal by hustling for a loose ball and Tommy Moore scored his third varsity goal as B-W notched itsr first win of the season.

NORTH WARREN 3, ARGYLE 2

(at North Warren)

League: Adirondack League

Argyle 1 1 — 2

North Warren 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Argyle, Own Goal, 25:56. 2, North Warren, Ryan Miller (Jack Jennings), 21:05.

Second half: 3, North Warren, Conner Monroe (Jack Jennings), 23:44. 4, Argyle, Kaleb Dennis (Tyler Humiston), 20:55. 5, North Warren, Dominic Giordano (Jaden Smith), 15:25.

Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (Arg) 25, Connor Jennings (NW) 10.

Corner kicks: Argyle 3, North Warren 4.

Records: North Warren (5-2, 5-3), Argyle (3-4-1, 3-5-1).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, GRANVILLE 0

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

Granville 0 0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne 3 1 — 4

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan (Caleb Granger), 20:34. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Joe Cieslik), 13:00. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Brock Quillan), 5:34.

Second half: 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Hayes, 14:26.

Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 1, Caden Powers (Gra) 3.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Granville 3.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (3-2-2, 4-3-2).

Notes: Brock Quillan opened the scoring with a one-touch upper 90 goal from a Caleb Granger cross. Quillan later returned the favor. Joe Cieslik distributed the ball well for the Eagles recording an assist to Connor Hayes. The Eagles defense was anchored by Mike Fuss, Scott Ripley and Don Harder. Granville’s Brad Lamb and Cole Haines displayed great energy for the Horde.

