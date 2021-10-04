ROUNDUP: Frazier, Gorey lead Lake George to victory

LAKE GEORGE 7, SALEM 3
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 0 3 — 3
Lake George 4 3 — 7
First half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 3. 2, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Brenna Metivier), 8. 3, Lake George, Samantha Gorey (Tiffany Cornelius), 14. 4, Lake George, Samantha Gorey (Brenna Metivier), 30.
Second half: 5, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Lara Ann Stanco), 45. 6, Salem, Amber Terry, 50. 7, Lake George, Mykah Collier-Fisher (Samantha Gorey), 55. 8, Lake George, Samantha Gorey (Brenna Metivier), 57. 9, Salem, Taryn Gillis (Ava Dupuis), 60. 10, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry), 68.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 7, Alivia Dean (LG) 2, Alexandra Cavalier (LG) 1, Lila Frazier (LG) 1.
Records: Lake George (4-2, 6-5), Salem (0-7, 1-8).
SCHUYLERVILLE 1,
MECHANICVILLE 1, OT
(at Schuylerville High School)
League: Non-league
Schuylerville 0 1 0 — 1
Mechanicville 0 1 0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Mechanicville, Nevaeh D’Aloia (Ava Charbonneau). 2, Schuylerville, Anika Buff.
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 8, Anna Izzo (Mech) 7.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 7, Mechancville 6.
Records: Schuylerville (6-3, 7-4-1); Mechanicville (5-1, 7-2-2).
Notes: The game was a hard-fought non-league battle between two strong Class B schools.
WHITEHALL 8, CROWN POINT 0
(at Whitehall)
League: Non-league
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 6 2 — 8
First half: 1, Whitehall, Alexis MacLeod (Morgan Stevens). 2, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Ashlyn Groesbeck). 3, Whitehall, Brooklyn VanGuilder (Alexis MacLeod). 4, Whitehall, Olivia Whiting. 5, Whitehall, Blake Bird (Madison Gould). 6, Whitehall, Jayden Hughes (Morgan Stevens).
Second half: 7, Whitehall, Morgan Stevens (Jayden Hughes). 8, Whitehall, Dory Gosselin (Kamyrn Baldwin).
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1, Samantha Howland (White) 1, Catherine Harmon (CT) 16.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 3, Crown Point 0.
Notes: Whitehall was paced by Morgan Stevens with a goal and two assists and Jayden Hughes and Alexis MacLeod both with a goal and assist. Dory Gosselin and Samantha Howland combined for the shutout. Catherine Harmon played a great game in goal for Crown Point making many great saves.
GLENS FALLS 0, CORINTH 0, 2OT
(at Putt Lamay Field)
League: Non-league
Corinth 0 0 0 0 — 0
Glens Falls 0 0 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 4, Lorelai Peterson (Cor) 7.
Corner kicks: Corinth 6, Glens Falls 4.
Records: Glens Falls (1-7, 2-7-1).
Notes: Corinth and Glens Falls battled to a 0-0 draw on a rainy night at Putt LaMay Memorial Field. Each side had opportunities to score but the goalies for each team stopped everything.
QUEENSBURY 10, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 6 4 — 10
First half: 1, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri, 2. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 6. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Mia Keshmiri), 10. 4, Queensbury, Ava Stewart, 14. 5, Queensbury, Grace Riley, 17. 6, Queensbury, Emily Tenner, 30.
Second half: 7, Queensbury, Ava Roca, 41. 8, Queensbury, Ally Eicher, 44. 9, Queensbury, Sarah Sassaman, 50. 10, Queensbury, Aislynn Dixon, 53.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 1, Katie Mitchell (HuF) 15.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Queensbury (8-0-1, 9-1-2).
Notes: Ten Queensbury players scored in the win over Hudson Falls. Emma Lemery moved into fourth all-time in shutouts in the Queensbury record book.
STILLWATER 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude, 8:52. 2, Stillwater, Isabella Estill, 17:25.
Second half: 3, Stillwater, Isabella Estill (Brooke Henderson), 60:51.
Goalies-saves: Mia Corraro (Still) 3, Riley Caiazza (HV) 10.