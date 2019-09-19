FORT ANN 6, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 3 3 — 6
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Cherokie Steves (Sarah Paige), 33:00. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Paige Trzaskos), 22:00. 3, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Sarah Paige), 17:00.
Second half: 4, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Sarah Paige), 37:00. 5, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 26:00. 6, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Riley Echeandia), 15:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Teaghan Killinski (Cor) 16.
Corner kicks: Corinth 1, Fort Ann 9.
Records: Fort Ann (4-0, 7-0), Corinth (0-3, 0-5).
Notes: The Cardinals were led by Sarah Paige’s three goals and three assists. Riley Echeandia scored her first career varsity goal and ended the night with two goals and an assist. Seventh grader Cherokie Steves added one goal on the night. The defense lead by Brooke Wright, Marissa Lunt, Taylor VanNess, Angel Aratare, Becky Ostrander and goalkeeper Faith Lehoisky recording the fourth shutout of the season.
SALEM 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, OT
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 2 0 — 2
Salem 2 0 1 — 3
First half: 1, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski (Amber Terry), 18 24. 2, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski (Matty Barrett), 14 48.
Second half: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Serena Gomen, 34:15. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 26:22.
Overtime: 5, Salem, Keenan Fronhofer (Mikayah Rushinski), 4:26.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 4, Shannon Price (H-L) 8.
Records: Salem (3-1, 3-1), Hadley-Lzerne (1-3, 3-3).
LAKE GEORGE 7, WHITEHALL 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 0 0 — 0
Lake George 4 3 — 7
First half: 1, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Ty Bergman), 2:10. 2, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Kylie Mann), 7:23. 3, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Katie O’Donnell), 8:11. 4, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell, 32:39.
Second half: 5, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 41:30. 6, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Gabby Marchello), 65:25. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Brenna Metivier), 65:59.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 0, Dory Gosselin (White) 11.
Corner kicks: Lake George 7, Whitehall 0.
Records: Lake George (4-0, 5-1), Whitehall (1-3, 3-3).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 10, GRANVILLE 0
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 — 0
Bolton-Warren. 6 4 — 10
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Gabby Mowery), 2:00. 2, Bolton-Warr., Maria Baker (Leah Monroe), 10:00. 3, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Leah Monroe), 15:00. 4, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Ava Foy), 20:00. 5, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Leah Monroe), 24:00. 6, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Leah Monroe), 31:00.
Second half: 7, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Ava Foy), 49:00. 8, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Gabby Mowery), 66:00. 9, Bolton-Warr., Leah Monroe (Katelyn Van Auken), 69:00. 10, Bolton-Warr., Ella Constantineau (Andi Lareau), 70:00.
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (BW) 0, Kierra Rice (Gra) 15.
Records: Bolton Warrensburg (3-1, 5-1).
CAMBRIDGE 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 2 3 — 5
Hoosic Valley 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 2, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Coral Erikson).
Second half: 3, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 4, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips. 5, Cambridge, own goal.
Goalies-saves: McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 9.
Records: Cambridge (2-2, 2-0).
Notes: Cambridge dominated on offense getting 24 shots on goal.
WATERFORD 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2, OT
(at Waterford)
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic 0 2 0 — 2
Watrford 1 1 2 — 4
First half: 1, Waterford, Sage Gennon (Matisen Ray), 10.
Second half: 2, Saratoga Catholic, Alexa Hercamp, 41. 3, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher (Ashley Upson), 58. 4, Waterford, own goal, 75.
First Overtime: 5, Waterford, Cassidy McClement, 1. 6, Waterford, Cassidy McClement, 6.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SCC) 18, Sierra Atwood (Wat) 7.
STILLWATER 9, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
(at Gavin Park)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 9 0 — 9
Saratoga Catholic 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Stillwater, Paige Brinko (Kate McEvoy), :45. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Kate McEvoy), 4:22. 3, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett), 4:44. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 7:59. 5, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher, 8:10. 7, Stillwater, Trinity Cutler. 8, Stillwater, Khali Lux. 9, Stillwater, Teya Staie. 10, Stillwater, Kelly Moran.
Second half: 11, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Emily Wenke (SCC) 10.
LAKE PLACID 9, TICONDEROGA 1
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Lake Placid 4 5 — 9
Ticonderoga 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Lk. Placid, Olivia Ferebee, 10.22. 2,Lk. Placid, Olivia Ferebee (Dariana Patterson), 16:10. 3, Lk. Placid, Olivia Ferebee (Natalie Tavares), 32:02. 4, Lk. Placid, Dariana Patterson, 33:45.
Second half: 5, Lk. Placid, Olivia Ferebee (Natalie Tavares), 2:01. 6, Lp, Emma Adragna, 3:19. 7, Lk. Placid, Olivia Ferebee (Emma Adragna), 7:26. 8, Ti, Laura Grinnell (Jade Charboneau), 10:10. 9, Lk. Placid, Emma Adragna, 13:24. 10, Lk. Placid, Natalie Tavares, 28:31.
Goalies-saves: Lea O’Brien (LP) 8, Arnita Cecunjanin (LP) 2, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 13, Kennedy Davis (Ti) 6.
Corner kicks: Lk. Placid 1, Ti 2.
