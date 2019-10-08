FORT ANN 5, SALEM 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;3;2 — 5
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Cherokie Steves (Sarah Paige), 38:00. 2, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Sarah Paige), 4:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Cherokie Steves), 3:00.
Second half: 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Madison Freebern), 25:00. 5, Fort Ann, Libby Cody (Riley Echeandia), 5:00.
Goalies-saves: Becky Ostrander (FA) 3, Kathryn Sweenor (S) 10.
Corner kicks: Salem 0, Fort Ann 4.
Records: Fort Ann (6-2-1, 9-2-1).
Notes: Fort Ann clinched the Adirondack League's East Division with a win over Salem. Sarah Paige scored two goals and had two assists. Cherokie Steves and Riley Echeandia kept the pressure on the Salem defense the entire 80 minutes. Echeandia and Steves finished the night with a goal and an assist apiece. Libby Cody scored a goal and Madison Freebern added an assist. Goalie Becky Ostrander and defenders Angel Aratare, Brooke Wright, Marissa Lunt and Taylor VanNess registered the shutout.
CORINTH 6, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;0;1 — 1
Corinth;4;2 — 6
First half: 1, Corinth, Destinee Wagner (Allison White), 27:30. 2, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Hannah DeLisle), 13:41. 3, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Aeryn Brewer), 9:08. 4, Corinth, Molly Shayne (Madison Pincheon), 8:47.
Second half: 5, Hadley Luzerne, Caroline Lott-Diamond, 35:50. 6, Corinth, Madison Pincheon (Idalia Willett), 30:08. 7, Corinth, Teighan Sullivan (Madelynn DeLisle), 18:12.
Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 15, Mary Vanderheyden (C) 8.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 3, Corinth 8.
Records: Corinth (2-7, 3-9-1), Hadley-Luzerne (3-6).
Notes: It was Senior Night for the Tomahawks, who have scored 14 goals in their last two games.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1, WILLSBORO 0
(at Word Of Life)
League: Northern Soccer League
Willsboro;0;0 — 0
Johnsburg-Minerva;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Sydney Selleck (Shae Riedinger), 37:19.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (JM) 8, Abby Bruno (W) 4.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 1, Willsboro 2.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (6-3-1, 7-4-1).
Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva shut out Willsboro to split the season series.
AVERILL PARK 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Averill Park;0;2 — 2
South Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Averill Park, Maddy Gile, 17:00. 2, Averill Park, Julia Hanlon, 10:00.
Goalies-saves: Michelina Lombardi (AP) 2, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 3, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 5.
Corner kicks: Averill Park 2, South Glens Falls 2.
Records: South Glens Falls (7-6-1), Averill Park (8-3-1).
CAMBRIDGE 5, TAMARAC 3
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;2;3 — 5
Tamarac;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Lilly Phillips). 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Lilly Phillips).
Second half: 3, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Sydney Benson). 4, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Sydney Benson). 5, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Sophie Phillips).
STILLWATER 5, GREENWICH 2
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;3;2 — 5
Greenwich;1;1 — 2
First Half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock). 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Katie Larmon). 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.
Second Half: 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 6, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 7, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Ryan Skiff).
Goalies-Saves: Ryan Skiff (G) 7, Faith Hewitt (G) 7, Kierston Conroy (S) 1.
Corner Kicks: Stillwater 1, Greenwich 1.
LAKE PLACID 4, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Lake Placid)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0
Lake Placid;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Lake Placid, Dariana Patterson (Natalie Tavares), 10:23. 2, Lake Placid, Emma Adragna, 32:03.
Second half: 3, Lake Placid, Shannon Bentley, 1:56. 4, Lake Placid, Kiera Levitt, 21:44.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 12, Lea O'Brien (LP) 3.
Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 1, Lake Placid 8.
