ROUNDUP: Fort Ann pulls out OT win over Bolton-Warrensburg

Jackson Paige scored on a feed from Callon Sutliff to lift Fort Ann to a 2-1 overtime victory over Bolton-Warrensburg in Adirondack League boys soccer action Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, Connor Mallory and Ryan Morrow staked Hartford to an early lead over Hadley-Luzerne, and the Tanagers held on for a 2-1 win.
FORT ANN 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, OT
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg 0 1 0 — 1
Fort Ann 0 1 1 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Jackson Paige (Riley Barnes), 42. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe, 80.
First Overtime: 3, Fort Ann, Jackson Paige (Callon Sutliff), 86.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (BW) 18, Dylan Brown (FA) 5.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 3, Fort Ann 5.
HARTFORD 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 2 0 — 2
Hadley-Luzerne 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hartford, Connor Mallory (Nate Fiske), 38:33. 2, Hartford, Ryan Morrow (Michael Jones), 11:24. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 5:56.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 4, Zack Caldwell (HL) 10.
Corner kicks: Hartford 7, Hadley-Luzerne 2.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (6-3, 6-3), Hartford (5-5, 5-5).
ARGYLE 1, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Argyle 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Argyle, Victor Aguero (Cole Schilling), 26:02.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (A) 3, Owen Baker (C) 6.
Corner kicks: Argyle 4, Corinth 0.
CROWN POINT 2, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
(at Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Crown Point 1 1 — 2
Indian Lake-Long Lake 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Crown Point, Cole Potter, 14:47.
Second half: 2, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader (Gabe Stanton), 24:39. 3, Crown Point, Leo Filio, 25:49.
Goalies-saves: Tyler Mack (IL-LL) 8, Sye Fisher (IL-LL) 11, Joe Tompkins (CP) 2.
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0-8, 0-9).
BURNT HILLS 2, SOUTH HIGH 1
(at South Glens Falls, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Burnt Hills 1 1 — 2
South High 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Burnt Hills, Jack Morgan, :39.
Second half: 2, Burnt Hills, Owen Hughes, 8:37. 3, South Glens Falls, Joe Thompson (Gavin Parker), :28.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 1, Reyan Clute (BH) 1.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 3, Burnt Hills 1.
Records: South Glens Falls (7-2, 7-4), Burnt Hills (3-7, 5-7).