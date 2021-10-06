 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Fort Ann pulls out OT win over Bolton-Warrensburg
Jackson Paige scored on a feed from Callon Sutliff to lift Fort Ann to a 2-1 overtime victory over Bolton-Warrensburg in Adirondack League boys soccer action Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Connor Mallory and Ryan Morrow staked Hartford to an early lead over Hadley-Luzerne, and the Tanagers held on for a 2-1 win.

FORT ANN 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, OT

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg 0 1 0 — 1

Fort Ann 0 1 1 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Jackson Paige (Riley Barnes), 42. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe, 80.

First Overtime: 3, Fort Ann, Jackson Paige (Callon Sutliff), 86.

Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (BW) 18, Dylan Brown (FA) 5.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 3, Fort Ann 5.

HARTFORD 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford 2 0 — 2

Hadley-Luzerne 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Hartford, Connor Mallory (Nate Fiske), 38:33. 2, Hartford, Ryan Morrow (Michael Jones), 11:24. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 5:56.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 4, Zack Caldwell (HL) 10.

Corner kicks: Hartford 7, Hadley-Luzerne 2.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (6-3, 6-3), Hartford (5-5, 5-5).

ARGYLE 1, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 0 0 — 0

Argyle 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Argyle, Victor Aguero (Cole Schilling), 26:02.

Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (A) 3, Owen Baker (C) 6.

Corner kicks: Argyle 4, Corinth 0.

CROWN POINT 2, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1

(at Long Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Crown Point 1 1 — 2

Indian Lake-Long Lake 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Crown Point, Cole Potter, 14:47.

Second half: 2, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader (Gabe Stanton), 24:39. 3, Crown Point, Leo Filio, 25:49.

Goalies-saves: Tyler Mack (IL-LL) 8, Sye Fisher (IL-LL) 11, Joe Tompkins (CP) 2.

Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0-8, 0-9).

BURNT HILLS 2, SOUTH HIGH 1

(at South Glens Falls, Tuesday)

League: Non-league

Burnt Hills 1 1 — 2

South High 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Burnt Hills, Jack Morgan, :39.

Second half: 2, Burnt Hills, Owen Hughes, 8:37. 3, South Glens Falls, Joe Thompson (Gavin Parker), :28.

Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 1, Reyan Clute (BH) 1.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 3, Burnt Hills 1.

Records: South Glens Falls (7-2, 7-4), Burnt Hills (3-7, 5-7).

