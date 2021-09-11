ROUNDUP: Fort Ann powers past Johnsburg-Minerva

FORT ANN 5,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
J'burg-Minerva;0;1 — 1
Fort Ann;1;4 — 5
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 31:00.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Cherokie Steves), 39:00. 3, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Angel Aratare), 38:00. 4, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Riley Echeandia), 36:00. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Julia Morris (Hannah McNally), 26:00. 6, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright (Olivia Winchell), 10:00.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 0, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 13.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 1, Fort Ann 5.
Records: Fort Ann (1-1, 4-1), Johnsburg-Minerva (2-0, 2-1).
GREENWICH 2, LITTLE FALLS 2, OT
(at Niskayuna)
League: Non-league
Little Falls;1;1 — 2
Greenwich;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Little Falls, Shayna Straney. 2, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Ellery Mays).
Second half: 3, Little Falls, Shayna Straney. 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (PK).
Goalies-saves: Kiley Allen (G) 8.
Corner kicks: Little Falls 3, Greenwich 2.
Notes: Hall of Fame Tournament, Little Falls is a Section III Class B team.
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, LAKE GEORGE 0
(at Schuylerville High School)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;2;3 — 5
Lake George;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Sarah McMahon (Macey Koval). 2, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon (Anna Armstrong).
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Annika Buff (Gabby Everleth). 4, Schuylerville, Macey Koval. 5, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Brenna Moran).
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (S) 5, Alivia Dean (LG) 11.