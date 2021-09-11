 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Fort Ann powers past Johnsburg-Minerva
FORT ANN 5,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1

(at Fort Ann)

League: Non-league

J'burg-Minerva;0;1 — 1

Fort Ann;1;4 — 5

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 31:00.

Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Cherokie Steves), 39:00. 3, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Angel Aratare), 38:00. 4, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Riley Echeandia), 36:00. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Julia Morris (Hannah McNally), 26:00. 6, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright (Olivia Winchell), 10:00.

Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 0, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 13.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 1, Fort Ann 5.

Records: Fort Ann (1-1, 4-1), Johnsburg-Minerva (2-0, 2-1).

GREENWICH 2, LITTLE FALLS 2, OT

(at Niskayuna)

League: Non-league

Little Falls;1;1 — 2

Greenwich;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Little Falls, Shayna Straney. 2, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Ellery Mays).

Second half: 3, Little Falls, Shayna Straney. 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (PK).

Goalies-saves: Kiley Allen (G) 8.

Corner kicks: Little Falls 3, Greenwich 2.

Notes: Hall of Fame Tournament, Little Falls is a Section III Class B team.

SCHUYLERVILLE 5, LAKE GEORGE 0

(at Schuylerville High School)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;2;3 — 5

Lake George;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuyerville, Sarah McMahon (Macey Koval). 2, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon (Anna Armstrong).

Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Annika Buff (Gabby Everleth). 4, Schuylerville, Macey Koval. 5, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Brenna Moran).

Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (S) 5, Alivia Dean (LG) 11.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Lake George 2.

Records: Schuylerville (2-0, 3-0).

Notes: Gabby Everleth made a great run with the ball in creating the first goal of the game scored by Sarah McMahon.

