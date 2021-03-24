ROUNDUP: Fort Ann, Lake George, Argyle record lopsided victories

Tommy Conway scored the winning goal in overtime Wednesday to lift North Warren to a 2-1 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over Hadley-Luzerne.

Also Wednesday, Justin Zeh scored three goals to lead Fort Ann to a 7-1 victory over Corinth, and Sam Knauf scored four times in Lake George's 6-0 win over Granville. Tyler Humiston netted three goals in Argyle's 5-0 win over Salem.