FORT ANN 1, WHITEHALL 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Cherokie Steves (Riley Echeandia), 16:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 1, Dory Gosselin (W) 8.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 0, Fort Ann 5.
Records: Fort Ann (1-0, 4-0), Whitehall (0-1, 1-1).
Notes: Fort Ann held the majority of the play but with 16 minutes remaining in the first half, the Cardinals’ Riley Echeandia sent a beautiful through pass to seventh-grader Cherokie Steves, who ripped a low liner to the far corner for her first career goal. That goal was the game winner as the the Cardinals’ defense played outstanding. The Fort Ann defense was anchored by Brooke Wright, Taylor VanNess, Becky Ostrander, Libby Cody, Natalie Cody and Angel Aratare. Sarah Paige was also her dominate self on the field and drew a lot of attention every time she touched the ball. Goalkeeper Faith Lehoisky and her defense recorded their second shutout of the year.
LAKE GEORGE 10, CORINTH 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Lake George 8 2 — 10
First half: 1, Lake George, Jenna Matthews, 14:18. 2, Lake George, Brenna Metivier (Katie O’Donnell), 16:38. 3, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls, 18:37. 4, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Rebecca Kohls), 22:05. 5, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger, 22:55. 6, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 27:59. 7, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Katie O’Donnell), 30:16. 8, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 33:49.
Second half: 9, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls, 41:00. 10, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 43:50.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 0, Elisabeth Caron (LG) 4, Caitlin Person (C) 15, Teighan Sullivan (C) 10.
Corner kicks: Lake George 6, Corinth 2.
Records: Lake George (1-0, 2-1), Corinth (0-1, 0-1).
QUEENSBURY 12, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 8 4 — 12
Glens Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 2:30. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Sophia Keshmiri), 6:30. 3, Queensbury, Sami Snyder (Julia Keshmiri), 8:34. 4, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 13:57. 5, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison, 22:07. 6, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Christina Cummings), 25:02. 7, Queensbury, Sophia Kehsmiri (Bayley Duffy), 33:00. 8, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 38:00.
Second half: 9, Queensbury, Alaina Conway (Christina Cummings), 57:12. 10, Qby, Izzy Dennison (Sophia Keshmiri), 58:22. 11, Queensbury, Sami Snyder (Izzy Dennison), 61:00. 12, Glens Falls, Alexa Hill, 65:00. 13, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 76:02.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4, Robin Gorton (GF) 10.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Glens Falls 5.
Records: Queensbury (2-0, 3-1).
Notes: Alaina Conway and Sami Snyder scored their first varsity goals. Bayley Duffy recorded her first varsity assist. Izzy Dennison became the all-time Queensbury assist leader with 45 career assists, surpassing Claire Hubbs and Emma Nelson, who both had 44 career assists.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 9,
HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South High 4 5 — 9
Hudson Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Marlee James. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen. 3, South High, Ginger Kohanek. 4, South High, Zoe Lanfear.
Second half: 5, Hudson Falls, Kayleigh Osterhaudt. 6, South High, Vivian Picerno. 7, South High, Vivian Picerno. 8, South High, Haley Breen. 9, South High, Christine Mallette. 10, South High, Holly Page.
Goalies-saves: Vanessa Jorgensen (SGF) 11, Mikayla Varney (HF) 3.
Corner kicks: South High 4, Hudson Falls 0.
