FORT ANN 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
Johnsburg-Minerva;2;0 — 2
Fort Ann;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Shae Riedinger (Cassie Dunbar), 20:00. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 18:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Libby Cody), 15:00. 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 8:00.
Second half: 5, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Riley Echeandia), 28:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 2, Fort Ann 6.
Records: Fort Ann (0-0, 2-0), Johnsburg-Minerva (0-0, 0-1).
