{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2

(at Fort Ann)

League: Non-league

Johnsburg-Minerva;2;0 — 2

Fort Ann;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Shae Riedinger (Cassie Dunbar), 20:00. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 18:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Libby Cody), 15:00. 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 8:00.

Second half: 5, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Riley Echeandia), 28:00.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 2, Fort Ann 6.

Records: Fort Ann (0-0, 2-0), Johnsburg-Minerva (0-0, 0-1).

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments