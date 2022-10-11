ROUNDUP: Fort Ann edges Hartford, makes Adirondack title game

HARTFORD — Riley Barnes scored the only goal Tuesday as the Fort Ann boys soccer team edged Hartford 1-0 to wrap up the East Division title of the Adirondack League.

The Cardinals, who improved to 8-3 in the league, 8-7 overall, set up a rematch with Bolton-Warrensburg for the Adirondack League championship. The title game is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Golden Goal.

Midway through the first half, Jackson Paige played a low cross to Barnes, who put the ball in the net. Fort Ann's defense, led by Jacob Lunt, helped preserve the shutout for goalie Dylan Brown.

Brown and Austin Wells of Hartford (7-4, 9-4) each had five saves in the game.

The Tanagers are scheduled to host Lake George in a crossover game Thursday.

LAKE GEORGE 0, CORINTH 0 (2OT): Lake George and Corinth battled to a scoreless tie as they vied for second place in the West Division.

Corinth outshot the Warriors 24-15, with Lake George keeper Brad Erceg making 17 saves. Owen Baker had seven stops for the Tomahawks.

Lake George wrapped up the league season at 6-5-1, 7-7-1 overall, and will play at Hartford on Thursday in a crossover game. Corinth's record went to 5-5-2, 5-8-2.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Bolton-Warrensburg wrapped up a perfect Adirondack League regular season with a shutout of Hadley-Luzerne.

The win gave the West Division champs a 12-0 mark in the league, 14-0 overall.

B-W scored all of its goals in the second half on shots by Louis Lang, AJ Moore, Tanner Monroe and Trace McGrath. Moore scored on a penalty kick and assisted on two of the other goals, and McGrath scored his first varsity goal. B-W outshot the Eagles 23-5.

Keith Sonley had five saves for B-W's 11th shutout of the season, while Matt Harder made 12 stops for H-L (5-6, 6-7). H-L plays at Granville in a makeup game Wednesday to determine the rest of the Adirondack League crossover games.

NORTH WARREN 4, GRANVILLE 0: Wyatt Jennings scored twice to lead North Warren past Granville for the Cougars' first league win.

Coleman Swartz and Nate Beadnell also netted goals for North Warren, with James Conway recording a pair of assists. Swartz and Jaden Maxwell also had assists, and Will Linsley made three saves for the shutout.

Matt Vladyka made 14 saves for the Golden Horde.

KEENE 4, IL-LL 1: Ethan Sawyer scored two goals to lead the Beavers past Indian Lake-Long Lake.

Brayden Harmer and Jackson Ruppert also scored for Keene.

Jackson Strader scored the Orange's lone goal on an assist from goalkeeper Alec Frasier with 22:04 left in regulation.

HOOSIC VALLEY 4, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 2: Hoosic Valley defeated Cambridge-Salem on Monday in the consolation game of the Maple Hill Tournament.

Garrett Hackman scored a goal and assisted on another by teammate Tully Maher to accounted for C-S's scoring. Alex Lafountain assisted on Hackman's goal.