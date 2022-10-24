ROUNDUP: Fort Ann earned return trip to Class D final; QHS, Salem fall

Paige Trzaskos had two goals and two assists as Fort Ann punched its ticket to the title game with a 5-0 victory over Germantown on Monday night in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament at Stillwater.

The top-seeded Cardinals will face No. 2 Northville in the Class D championship game on Thursday at Stillwater (6 p.m.).

Goalkeeper Baylee Wright made three saves in Fort Ann's eighth shutout of the season. The Cards improved to 10-4-2.

Germantown put on pressure early, but Fort Ann got the first goal when Angel Aratare put in a shot off the cross bar in the game's 14th minute.

Trzaskos made it a 2-0 game six minutes later when she rushed between two defenders in the box and fired from 18 yards out. She scored again three minutes later on a scramble in front of the net.

"She was the difference-maker tonight," coach Jason Humiston said in a phone interview. "She fought really hard and finished her chances. Her effort was fantastic."

Brooke Wright and Madison Freebern scored the final two goals as Fort Ann did all of its scoring before halftime.

Fort Ann got off to a so-so start this season and was 4-3-2 at one point, but lost only to bigger schools. Last year, their season ended with a 2-1 loss to St. Johnsville in the Class D final.

"We've been working at this for a year, since that loss to OESJ," Humiston said. "That loss left a bad taste in our mouth. We were determined to get back in the finals. We've got 20 kids hungry for a title."

The Cards are now 5-1-1 in their last seven games and haven't allowed more one goal in a game since mid-season.

BURNT HILLS 2, QUEENSBURY 1: Shea Canavan had a strong game in goal, but Burnt Hills defeated Queensbury in the Class A semifinals. QHS, the Foothills Council champion, finished its season at 15-3.

This Week's Playoff Schedule The day-by-day schedule of high school sectional playoff games for the next week.

Ella Blesi scored on a Burnt Hills corner kick with 29 seconds left in the first half. She added a goal with 10 minutes remaining in regulation on an assist from MK Lescault.

Bayley Duffy scored for Queensbury with two minutes left, converting a free kick from 40 yards away.

Burnt Hills outshot Queensbury 22-5. Canavan made 12 saves, including a stop on a Burnt Hills penalty kick.

NORTHVILLE 6, SALEM 0: Leah Valovic and Kaelin Thompson both scored twice as the second-seeded Falcons defeated Salem in the first Class D semifinal at Stillwater. The Generals ended the season with a 6-9 record.

Ryann Morgan and Ciara Thompson also scored for Northville. Salem goalkeeper Isabella Garrison made 15 saves.