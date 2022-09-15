ROUNDUP: Fort Ann, Corinth battle to tie; Bolton-Warrensburg, Hadley-Luzerne still unbeaten

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann and Corinth girls soccer teams battled to a scoreless tie Thursday in Adirondack League action.

The teams have tied in four of their last five meetings.

In an evenly played match, the Cardinals (1-0-2 league, 3-0-2 overall) controlled most of the play in the first half, and Corinth (1-0-1, 1-1-2) responded in the second half and played tough the rest of the way.

Fort Ann had the best scoring chance of the day on a header that sailed over the crossbar as time expired in regulation time.

Fort Ann outshot the Tomahawks 7-4, with Teagan Kilinski making six saves for Corinth. Baylee Wright and the Cardinals’ back line of Taylor Van Ness, Brooke Van Ness, Marissa Lunt and Natalie Cody recorded their third shutout of the season.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 10, GRANVILLE 0: Ella Moscov netted three goals and assisted on two more as the Eagles remained undefeated with a lopsided road win.

Kara Bacon, Madison Goodspeed and Hailey Goodspeed each scored twice for B-W (3-0, 5-0), which also got a goal from Kailey Bacon and two assists from Ila Hubert.

Hope Sherman made three saves in the Eagles’ fifth straight shutout to open the season. Kiera Rice made 10 saves for Granville.

There are still five unbeaten girls soccer teams in the Adirondack League: B-W, Corinth, Fort Ann, Hadley-Luzerne and Lake George.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, SALEM 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored three goals to lead H-L to the win, as the Eagles improved to 3-0-1 in the league, 4-0-2 overall.

Hannah Johnson and Kayden Beaver also scored for H-L, assisting on each other’s goals. The Eagles scored their first four goals in less than a seven-minute span of the first half.

Madison Lent recorded her third shutout of the season with eight saves, while Isabella Garrison made 24 for the Generals.

WHITEHALL 4, NORTH WARREN 0: The Railroaders notched their first league win of the season as they outshot North Warren 36-2.

Madison Gould, Ava Ruby, Mia Waters and Cheyenne Holman scored for Whitehall (1-3, 2-5), with Holman and Emily Lyng recording assists.

Ruth Brior made 22 saves for the Cougars.

GLENS FALLS 1, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0: Ava Pirozzolo scored on an assist from Parker Welch in the first half as the Indians picked up their first win of the season.

Sarah Wolfstich made 19 saves for Glens Falls (1-2, 1-4).

GREENWICH 2, STILLWATER 2 (OT): Julia Sgambelluri and Luna Weibe scored in the final 15 minutes of regulation to pull the Witches into a Wasaren League tie with Stillwater.

Oliveah Reiszel finished with 18 saves for Greenwich.

Kylie Peacock and Katelyn Koval scored for the Warriors, who got 11 stops from Miranda Price.

WILLSBORO 5, IL-LL 1: Anna Strader scored on a penalty kick 11:37 into the second half for Indian Lake-Long Lake’s only goal in a Northern Soccer League game.

Lexi Nolette scored three goals and Cleo Lobdell netted two to lead Willsboro to the win. Lobdell also assisted on all three of Nolette’s goals.

Haylie Puterko recorded 15 saves for the Orange, while Abby Bruno made seven for Willsboro.

SARATOGA SPRINGS 1, GUILDERLAND 0: Abby Bundy scored the only goal of the game to lift the Blue Streaks (3-0, 4-0) to the Suburban Council victory.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2, TICONDEROGA 0: MacKenna LaBarge and MacKenna Bushey scored goals for the Bobcats as they shut out Ticonderoga.

Kierra Bechard made 14 saves for the Sentinels.