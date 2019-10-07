FORT ANN 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 — 1
Fort Ann 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Ryan Blondin (Ty Loso), 25:00`.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Tyler Steves), 46:00. 3, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Justin Zeh), 59:00. 4, Fort Ann, Tanner Lunt (Justin Zeh), 74:00. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon, 76:00.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 4, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 15.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 7, Hadley-Luzerne 2.
Records: Fort Ann (9-1-1, 9-4-1), Hadley-Luzerne (4-4-2, 5-5-2).
You have free articles remaining.
Notes: Ryan Blondin scores his first career varsity goal. With the win, Fort Ann clinches the East Division of the Adirondack League.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,
HOOSIC VALLEY 2
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic 1 4 — 5
Hoosic Valley 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Derek Howard. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Hoosic Valley, Derek Howard.
Second half: 4, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 6, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin (Sam Bouchard). 7, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis.
Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.