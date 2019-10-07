{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 — 1

Fort Ann 1 3 — 4

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Ryan Blondin (Ty Loso), 25:00`.

Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Tyler Steves), 46:00. 3, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Justin Zeh), 59:00. 4, Fort Ann, Tanner Lunt (Justin Zeh), 74:00. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon, 76:00.

Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 4, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 15.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 7, Hadley-Luzerne 2.

Records: Fort Ann (9-1-1, 9-4-1), Hadley-Luzerne (4-4-2, 5-5-2).

Notes: Ryan Blondin scores his first career varsity goal. With the win, Fort Ann clinches the East Division of the Adirondack League.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,

HOOSIC VALLEY 2

(at Hoosic Valley)

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic 1 4 — 5

Hoosic Valley 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Derek Howard. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Hoosic Valley, Derek Howard.

Second half: 4, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 6, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin (Sam Bouchard). 7, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 8.

