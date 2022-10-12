ROUNDUP: Fort Ann, Bolton-Warrensburg to meet for Adirondack girls title

LAKE GEORGE — Olivia Winchell scored in the 89th minute Wednesday to lift the Fort Ann girls soccer team to a 2-1 overtime victory over top-seeded Lake George in the Adirondack League semifinals.

The Cardinals advance to play Bolton-Warrensburg in the title game, set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Golden Goal.

Fort Ann’s first goal came on an own goal off a Lake George player in the first half. The Warriors tied the score with about 16 minutes left in regulation on a penalty kick by Lila Frazier.

Lake George outshot the Cardinals 18-12, with Baylee Wright making 11 saves for Fort Ann. Alex Cavalier had nine stops in goal for the Warriors.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1: B-W rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with three second-half goals, two by Kara Bacon and the other by Ella Moskov. Moskov and Zailey Baker had the assists.

Hope Sherman finished with 16 saves for B-W, which improved to 13-2 overall.

Carolina Lott-Diamond scored H-L’s lone goal off a corner kick from Hannah Johnson. Madison Lent made 18 saves for the Eagles.

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1: Hannah Thompson scored twice to lead Schroon Lake-Newcomb to a Northern Soccer League victory over Johnsburg-Minerva.

Dakotah Cutting also scored for SL-N, with Maddie Anauo and Brittany Mieras getting the assists.

Julia Williams scored the only goal for J-M, which got 13 saves from Lucia Williams in goal.

GREENWICH 5, LA SALLE 0: Morgan Foster scored a pair of goals to lead the Witches to a non-league victory over La Salle.

Liz Marci and Taylor Poovey assisted on each other’s goals, and Sarah Radovich also scored for Greenwich, which got three saves from Oliveah Reiszel.

Mia Pageou made 13 saves for the Cadets.

CHAZY 4, TICONDEROGA 2: Ava McAuliffe scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Chazy past Ticonderoga in Northern Soccer League play.

Amelia Smith and Lexi Clark also netted goals for the Eagles.

Jaelyn Whitford and Zowie Norton scored for the Sentinels, and Keirra Bechard finished with 10 saves.