ROUNDUP: First-half goals lift Hartford past Corinth

Hartford rode first-half goals by Xavier Potts and Logan Reynolds to beat Corinth 2-1 in the Adirondack League on Friday.
Fort Ann moved to 6-0 with a shutout of Bolton-Warrensburg. Argyle improved to 5-2 with a win over North Warren.
HARTFORD 2, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 2 0 — 2
Corinth 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Hartford, Xavier Potts, 32:19. 2, Hartford, Logan Reynolds, 20:32.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Brayden Thompson, 23:30.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 3, Curtis Rigley (Cor) 5.
Corner kicks: Hartford 1, Corinth 5.
Records: Corinth (2-4-0, 2-4-0), Hartford (4-3-0, 4-3-0).
Notes: Hartford controlled the pace of the game in the first half, netting the first two goals in the opening 20 minutes. The second half proved to be a more evenly matched contest, with a lot of back and forth opportunities for both teams. Corinth’s second-half goal was the result of a free kick that was well struck by Brayden Thompson.
FORT ANN 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Caleb Blondin, Will Anderson), 28:00.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin (Justin Zeh), 46:00.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (B-W) 11, Adam Winchell (FA) 1.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 0, Fort Ann 8.
Records: Fort Ann (6-0, 6-0), Bolton-Warrensburg (0-5-2, 0-5-2).
Notes: The temperature and the wind were big factors and affected play for both teams. The Cards banged in a goal in each half to remain undefeated in league play.
ARGYLE 6, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 1 0 — 1
Argyle 3 3 — 6
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Derek Liddle), 39:34. 2, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Ben Cuthbert), 31:35. 3, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Caden Cuthbert), 16:52. 4, North Warren, Tommy Conway (Victor Hernandez), 7:52.
Second half: 5, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Ethan Phillips), 29:03. 6, Argyle, Cayden McWhorter (Caden Cuthbert), 19:26. 7, Argyle, Kaleb Dennis, 8:29.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Hill (NW) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 6.
Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Argyle 4.
Records: Argyle (5-2), North Warren (2-4-1).
Notes: Argyle’s Tyler Humiston scored 26 seconds into the game and went on to score four goals in an Argyle 6-1 win over North Warren. Argyle also got goals from Cayden McWhorter and Kaleb Dennis (PK). North Warren’s goal scorer was Tommy Conway.
