SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,

SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 0 1 — 1

South Glens Falls 3 0 — 3

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Vanessa Jorgensen (Holly Page), 32:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Vivian Picerno (Maddy Walter), 28:00. 3, South Glens Falls, Hannah Breen (Zoe Lanfear), 25:00.

Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Jenna Watson (Cassandra Cooper), 13:00.

Goalies-saves: Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 2, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Sch) 8.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 4, Schuylerville 1.

Records: South Glens Falls (6-3-1, 6-5-1)

LAKE GEORGE 10, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George 10 0 — 10

Corinth 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Kylie Mann), 3:10. 2, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Gabby Marchello), 4:40. 3, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 5:22. 4, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 15:37. 5, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Samantha Gorey), 21:16. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 22:40. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 25:17. 8, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Rebecca Kohls), 27:04. 9, Lake George, Samantha Gorey (Katie O’Donnell), 29:43. 10, Lake George, Elizabeth Alexander (Rachel Jaeger), 32:12.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 1, Caitlin Person (Cor) 5.

Corner kicks: Lake George 1, Corinth 1.

Records: Corinth (1-7, 1-8-1), Lake George (7-0, 8-2).

Notes: Three girls scored their first varsity goals: Elizabeth Alexander (Sr), Lila Frazier (Fr), and Samantha Gorey (Fr).

WHITEHALL 1, FORT ANN 1, OT

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Ft. Ann 1 0 0 0 — 1

Whitehall 1 0 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Ft. Ann, Sarah Paige (Cherokie Steves), 8:26. 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 20:23.

Second half: None.

Overtimes: None.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (Whi) 8, Rebecca Ostrander (FA) 4, Brooke Wright (FA) 2.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Fort Ann 4.

Records: Whitehall (2-5-1, 5-5-2), Fort Ann (5-2-1, 8-2-1).

Notes: The Railroaders finished their third game in a row with an overtime game, after playing one last night also.

SALEM 2, GRANVILLE 1, OT

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

Salem 1 0 0 1 — 2

Granville 0 1 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Salem, Maddison Barrett, 9:48.

Second half: 2, Granville, Nicole Arnhold, 16:09.

Second Overtime: 3, Salem, Lilly Gallagher, 1:40.

Goalies-saves: Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 5, Kiera Rice (Gran) 10.

Corner kicks: Salem 1, Granville 9.

SETON 2, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Seton 2 0 — 2

Ti 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Seton, Haley Murnane (Ashton Turner), 5:15. 2, Seton, Haley Murnane (Avery Turner), 10:48.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Kennedy Spriggs (Set) 10, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 16.

Corner kicks: Seton 2, Ti 1.

SCHROON LAKE 3,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0

(at Schroon Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake 0 3 — 3

IL-LL 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, SL, Malena Gereau (Maddie Anauo), 34:21. 2, SL, Kayli Hayden, 31:37. 3, SL, Malena Gereau, 3:46.

Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 9, Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 11.

Corner kicks: SL 6, IL-LL 2.

Records: ISchroon Lake (5-4-0).

STILLWATER 5, CAMBRIDGE 2

(at Stillwater, Wednesday)

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge 2 0 — 2

Stillwater 4 1 — 5

First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 6:14. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Devon Wagner), 18:18. 3, Cambridge, Sydney Benson (Sophie Phillips), 29:30. 4, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Emma Haynes), 30:02. 5, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock (Paige Brisnko), 31:56. 6, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie), 35:49.

Second half: 7, Stillwater, Khali Lux (Kylie Peacock), 75:46.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 6.

