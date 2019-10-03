SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 0 1 — 1
South Glens Falls 3 0 — 3
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Vanessa Jorgensen (Holly Page), 32:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Vivian Picerno (Maddy Walter), 28:00. 3, South Glens Falls, Hannah Breen (Zoe Lanfear), 25:00.
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Jenna Watson (Cassandra Cooper), 13:00.
Goalies-saves: Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 2, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Sch) 8.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 4, Schuylerville 1.
Records: South Glens Falls (6-3-1, 6-5-1)
LAKE GEORGE 10, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 10 0 — 10
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Kylie Mann), 3:10. 2, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Gabby Marchello), 4:40. 3, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 5:22. 4, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 15:37. 5, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Samantha Gorey), 21:16. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 22:40. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 25:17. 8, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Rebecca Kohls), 27:04. 9, Lake George, Samantha Gorey (Katie O’Donnell), 29:43. 10, Lake George, Elizabeth Alexander (Rachel Jaeger), 32:12.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 1, Caitlin Person (Cor) 5.
Corner kicks: Lake George 1, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (1-7, 1-8-1), Lake George (7-0, 8-2).
Notes: Three girls scored their first varsity goals: Elizabeth Alexander (Sr), Lila Frazier (Fr), and Samantha Gorey (Fr).
WHITEHALL 1, FORT ANN 1, OT
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Ft. Ann 1 0 0 0 — 1
Whitehall 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Ft. Ann, Sarah Paige (Cherokie Steves), 8:26. 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 20:23.
Second half: None.
Overtimes: None.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (Whi) 8, Rebecca Ostrander (FA) 4, Brooke Wright (FA) 2.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Fort Ann 4.
Records: Whitehall (2-5-1, 5-5-2), Fort Ann (5-2-1, 8-2-1).
Notes: The Railroaders finished their third game in a row with an overtime game, after playing one last night also.
SALEM 2, GRANVILLE 1, OT
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 1 0 0 1 — 2
Granville 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Salem, Maddison Barrett, 9:48.
Second half: 2, Granville, Nicole Arnhold, 16:09.
Second Overtime: 3, Salem, Lilly Gallagher, 1:40.
Goalies-saves: Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 5, Kiera Rice (Gran) 10.
Corner kicks: Salem 1, Granville 9.
SETON 2, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Seton 2 0 — 2
Ti 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Seton, Haley Murnane (Ashton Turner), 5:15. 2, Seton, Haley Murnane (Avery Turner), 10:48.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Kennedy Spriggs (Set) 10, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 16.
Corner kicks: Seton 2, Ti 1.
SCHROON LAKE 3,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake 0 3 — 3
IL-LL 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, SL, Malena Gereau (Maddie Anauo), 34:21. 2, SL, Kayli Hayden, 31:37. 3, SL, Malena Gereau, 3:46.
Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 9, Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 11.
Corner kicks: SL 6, IL-LL 2.
Records: ISchroon Lake (5-4-0).
STILLWATER 5, CAMBRIDGE 2
(at Stillwater, Wednesday)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 2 0 — 2
Stillwater 4 1 — 5
First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 6:14. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Devon Wagner), 18:18. 3, Cambridge, Sydney Benson (Sophie Phillips), 29:30. 4, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Emma Haynes), 30:02. 5, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock (Paige Brisnko), 31:56. 6, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie), 35:49.
Second half: 7, Stillwater, Khali Lux (Kylie Peacock), 75:46.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 6.
