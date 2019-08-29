FAIR HAVEN 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Fair Haven, Vt)
League: Non-league
Granville;0;0 — 0
Fair Haven;1;1 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 15, Nathan Stone (FH) 4.
Corner kicks: Fair Haven 7, Granville 1.
Records: Granville (0-0, 0-1).
Notes: Fair Haven converted a header off of a corner kick with 15 minutes remaining in the first half to go up 1-0. With 30 seconds remaining in the game, Connor Farrell of Granville attempted to convert a game-tying corner kick that was cleared out by the Fair Haven defense, the loose ball trickled out to midfield where it was chased down by a Fair Haven forward and he converted on a breakaway shot with 1 second remaining on the clock to seal the victory, 2-0.
TROY 4, HUDSON FALLS 2
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Non-league
Troy;2;2 — 4
Hudson Falls;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Troy, Morgan Waters, 5:23. 2, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Tyler Cook), 9:42. 3, Troy, Own Goal, 18:34.
Second half: 4, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook, 36:59. 5, Troy, John Stinson, 38:57. 6, Troy, Davis Walczk (PK), 39:40.
Goalies-saves: Andre Burke (Troy) 3, Josh Elfman (Troy) 2, Joe Lapan (HuF) 11.
Corner kicks: Troy 5, Hudson Falls 5.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-0-0, 0-1-0), Troy (0-0-0, 1-0-0).
