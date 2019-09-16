{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE 1, GREENWICH 0

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge 0 1 — 1

Greenwich 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Sydney Benson).

Records: Greenwich (0-1, 2-2-1), Cambridge (1-0, 1-2).

Notes: The Greenwich defense played high and strong, but Cambridge capitalized when the goalie was out of the box. Vanessa Evans chipped the ball over the goalie’s head in for a goal on an assist from Sydney Benson. McKayla McLenithan had a few amazing saves in the goal for Cambridge.

STILLWATER 5, MECHANICVILLE 1

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville 1 0 — 1

Stillwater 1 4 — 5

First half: 1, Mechanicville, Brynn Murphy. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock).

Second half: 3, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Keelyn Peacock). 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 5, Stillwater, Teya Staie. 6, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 7, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 8.

Records: Stillwater (1-0, 5-0-1), Mechanicville (0-1, 1-3).

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2,

KING’S SCHOOL 1

(at Johnsburg)

League: Non-league

Johnsburg-Minerva 1 1 — 2

King’s School 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Kings School, Hannah Woodhouse (Claire Terry), 17:39. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Shae Riedinger (Hannah McNally), 26:32.

Second half: 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Maddie Vaus (Kate Wimberly), 37:16.

Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8, Maggie Miner (Kings) 10.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 3, Kings 1.

Records: Johnsburg-minerva (2-1, 3-2).

Notes: Maddie Vaus scored her first varsity goal and game-winner with 2:44 left. Hannah Woodhouse gave King’s School the lead midway through the first half, but Shae Riedinger answered soon after to tie it up going into the half.

