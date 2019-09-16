CAMBRIDGE 1, GREENWICH 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 0 1 — 1
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Sydney Benson).
Records: Greenwich (0-1, 2-2-1), Cambridge (1-0, 1-2).
Notes: The Greenwich defense played high and strong, but Cambridge capitalized when the goalie was out of the box. Vanessa Evans chipped the ball over the goalie’s head in for a goal on an assist from Sydney Benson. McKayla McLenithan had a few amazing saves in the goal for Cambridge.
STILLWATER 5, MECHANICVILLE 1
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 1 4 — 5
First half: 1, Mechanicville, Brynn Murphy. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock).
Second half: 3, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Keelyn Peacock). 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 5, Stillwater, Teya Staie. 6, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 7, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 8.
Records: Stillwater (1-0, 5-0-1), Mechanicville (0-1, 1-3).
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2,
KING’S SCHOOL 1
(at Johnsburg)
League: Non-league
Johnsburg-Minerva 1 1 — 2
King’s School 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Kings School, Hannah Woodhouse (Claire Terry), 17:39. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Shae Riedinger (Hannah McNally), 26:32.
Second half: 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Maddie Vaus (Kate Wimberly), 37:16.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8, Maggie Miner (Kings) 10.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 3, Kings 1.
Records: Johnsburg-minerva (2-1, 3-2).
Notes: Maddie Vaus scored her first varsity goal and game-winner with 2:44 left. Hannah Woodhouse gave King’s School the lead midway through the first half, but Shae Riedinger answered soon after to tie it up going into the half.
