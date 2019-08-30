{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 3, HEATLY 0

(at Whitehall)

League: Non-league

Heatly 0 0 — 0

Whitehall 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Riley West), 19:48.

Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 52:23. 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 63:35.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Heatly 1.

Records: Whitehall (1-0), Heatly (0-1).

Notes: The Railroaders held Heatly to two shots and controlled and possessed the ball with conviction. Zoe Eggleston scored all three goals and was assisted by Riley West on the first goal. The shutout was held by Dory Gosselin with help from Kyrie Smith and the whole team playing great team defense.

STILLWATER 2, QUEENSBURY 1, OT

(at Stillwater)

League: Non-league

Queensbury 0 1 0 0 — 1

Stillwater 0 1 0 1 — 2

First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 51:34.

Second half: 2, Stillwater, Teya Staie, 64:39.

Second Overtime: 3, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko (Keelyn Peacock), 94:14.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 8, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 7.

Corner kicks: Qby 5, Stillwater 5.

Records: Stillwater (2-0), Queensbury (1-1).

Notes: Stillwater’s first goal was on a PK.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Friday's high school action

article

Roundup: Queensbury, Schuylerville open with wins

article

Roundup: Eggleston leads Whitehall

article

Roundup: Whitehall, Fort Ann post wins

3 updates

Load comments