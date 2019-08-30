Roundup: Eggleston leads Whitehall

WHITEHALL 3, HEATLY 0
(at Whitehall)
League: Non-league
Heatly 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Riley West), 19:48.
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 52:23. 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 63:35.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Heatly 1.
Records: Whitehall (1-0), Heatly (0-1).
Notes: The Railroaders held Heatly to two shots and controlled and possessed the ball with conviction. Zoe Eggleston scored all three goals and was assisted by Riley West on the first goal. The shutout was held by Dory Gosselin with help from Kyrie Smith and the whole team playing great team defense.
STILLWATER 2, QUEENSBURY 1, OT
(at Stillwater)
League: Non-league
Queensbury 0 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 1 0 1 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 51:34.
Second half: 2, Stillwater, Teya Staie, 64:39.
Second Overtime: 3, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko (Keelyn Peacock), 94:14.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 8, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 7.
Corner kicks: Qby 5, Stillwater 5.
Records: Stillwater (2-0), Queensbury (1-1).
Notes: Stillwater’s first goal was on a PK.
