ROUNDUP: Eggleston leads Whitehall; Corinth nips Cougars

WHITEHALL 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;2;1 — 3
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 27:54. 2, Whitehall, Kamryn Baldwin (Madison Miner), 32:25.
Second half: 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 52:38.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1, Kierra Rice (Gra) 13.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Granville 0.
Records: Granville (0-5, 0-7), Whitehall (3-1, 4-2).
Notes: The Railroaders continue to use their defense along with Dory Gosselin picking up her third shutout in a row. Today the Railroader offense kept Kierra Rice busy facing 19 shots. The Railroaders were paced by Zoe Eggleston scoring two goals and Kamryn Baldwin adding another from a nice pass from Madison Miner.
CORINTH 1, NORTH WARREN 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;1 — 1
North Warren;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Corinth, Madelynn DeLisle (Abby Spieldenner), 13:20.
Goalies-saves: Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 5, Ruth Brior (NW) 14.
Corner kicks: Corinth 10, North Warren 2.
Records: North Warren (0-4, 0-4), Corinth (2-3, 3-3-1).
Notes: The goal was Abby Spieldenner to Madelynn DeLisle with 13 minutes left. Isabel Tubbs had her first career shutout in goal for Corinth.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 6, SALEM 1
(at Bolton Central School)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;1 — 1
Bolton-Warr.;5;1 — 6
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Maria Baker), 1. 2, Bolton-Warr., Skyler Scott (Ila Hubert), 5. 3, Bolton-Warr., Jordan Barker (Skyler Scott), 12. 4, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Gabs Mowery), 35. 5, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Kara Bacon), 40.
Second half: 6, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery (Maria Baker), 58. 7, Salem, Sophia Keays, 71.
Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (BW) 4, Katie Sweenor (Salem) 15.
Records: Bolton Warrensburg (5-0, 8-0), Salem (0-3, 0-3).
LAKE GEORGE 6, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;1;0 — 1
Lake George;2;4 — 6
First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Rachel Jaeger), 1. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson, 11. 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Lila Frazier), 19.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Anita Preuss), 47. 5, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Katie O'Donnell), 47. 6, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 52. 7, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Rachel Jaeger), 71.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 25, Sofia Amrock (LG) 10.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 4, Lake George 6.