ROUNDUP: Eagles, Cards post Adirondack League wins

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;2;3 — 5
Corinth;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Adrielle Lewis, 12:52. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Chloe Mattison (Hannah Johnson), 33:38. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 39:19.
Second half: 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Gabby Graham), 1:23. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Serena Goman, 18:34. 6, Hadley-Luzerne, Serena Goman, 25:21.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 17, Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 6, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 5.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Corinth 4.
Records: Corinth (1-3, 1-3-1), Hadley Luzerne (3-2, 3-2-1).
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne and Corinth played for the Eagle Invitational Trophy. Corinth started out with a 1-0 lead with Adrielle Lewis scoring off a rebound of a penalty kick. Hadley-Luzerne later answered with a goal by Chloe Mattison, her first varsity goal. Carolina Lott-Diamond added a second goal for the Eagles just before half. The Eagles went on to score three more goals, one by Hannah Johnson and two from Serena Goman.
FORT ANN 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;1;1 — 2
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Angel Aratare), 9:59.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos, 7:49.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Kierra Rice (Gra) 15.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 5, Granville 0.
Records: Granville (0-4, 0-6), Fort Ann (2-2, 2-2-2).
Notes: Fort Ann struck first on a great through ball from Angel Aratare to Riley Echeandia. The second goal came on a scrum that came out to Paige Trzaskos, who hit a low line drive into the net. The Cardinal defense was solid, led by Becky Ostrander, Brooke Wright, Marissa Lunt, and Taylor VanNess. Faith Lehoisky recorded her second shutout of the year.
GREENWICH 3, CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;1;0 — 1
Greenwich;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Olivia Strope). 2, Cambridge, Lexci Woodworth.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Faith Inger. 4, Greenwich, Ryan Skiff (Adriana Rojas).
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 1, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 7.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Cambridge 0.
TAMARAC 5, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
(at Walter B Howard Elementary School)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;3;2 — 5
Berlin-New Lebanon;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan, 15:00. 2, Tamarac, Taylor Smith (Antoinette LoPorto), 21:00. 3, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Shannon Ryan), 29:00.
Second half: 4, Tamarac, Abby Buckley (Abbie Yetto), 62:00. 5, Tamarac, Vanessa Baldwin (Bre Evertsen), 73:00.