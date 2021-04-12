ROUNDUP: Eagles, Cards post Adirondack League wins

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, CORINTH 1

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne and Corinth played for the Eagle Invitational Trophy. Corinth started out with a 1-0 lead with Adrielle Lewis scoring off a rebound of a penalty kick. Hadley-Luzerne later answered with a goal by Chloe Mattison, her first varsity goal. Carolina Lott-Diamond added a second goal for the Eagles just before half. The Eagles went on to score three more goals, one by Hannah Johnson and two from Serena Goman.