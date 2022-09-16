ROUNDUP: Dunn's goal lifts Eagles to victory

Mason Dunn scored with 1:07 left in regulation as Hadley-Luzerne rallied for a 2-1 boys soccer victory at North Warren on Friday.

James Conway scored on an assist from Coleman Swartz in the first half for North Warren. Evan Kader tied it for the Eagles midway through the second half and Dunn scored off a Mason Conklin assist on a corner kick for the game-winner.

Wyatt Jennings made 12 saves in goal for the Cougars. Cardenas Wilson stopped two shots for Hadley-Luzerne.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, CORINTH 0: AJ Moore and Dante Corriveau scored first-half goals as Bolton-Warrensburg blanked Corinth.

Moore scored in a penalty kick and Dante Corriveau scored off a great individual effort late in the half. Dante Corriveau later scored again on a header from a corner kick.

Corinth's Gavin Wickham hit the cross bar twice in the second half.

Owen Baker made eight saves for Corinth, including a stop on a second-half PK. Keith Sonley got the shutout at the other end with four saves.

ARGYLE 9, GRANVILLE 0: Connor Brockway recorded a hat trick as the Scots shut out the Golden Horde.

Ben Cuthbert scored twice for Argyle. Carsen Bartow, Shea Squires, Cayden McWhorter and Gavin Porter also added goals.

LAKE GEORGE 4, GLOVERSVILLE 1: Goalkeeper Brad Erceg made 14 saves and three second-half goals lifted the Warriors to victory in the Mayfield Tournament.

Jack Welch scored off Nick Haverly's helper as the Warriors tied the game at 1-1 in the first half. Jack Sullivan scored the go-head goal early in the second half, and James Richard set up a Haverly goal for a 3-1 lead. Welch scored again in the final minutes.

CROWN POINT 3, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1: The Orange started the game with 10 players and finished with nine in a loss to Crown Point.

Reese Pertak, Cole Potter and Leo Filho hit the net for Crown Point. Gabe Stanton scored for Indian Lake-Long Lake on a pass from Jackson Strader despite the fact that the Orange were playing with nine on the field at that point.

TAMARAC 2, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 1: Owen Blakesley and Alex Ednie scored in the first 10 minutes and the Bengals hung on for the win.

Declan Donaldson scored on a Cambridge-Salem breakaway in the second half.