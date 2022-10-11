ROUNDUP: Duffy keeps Queensbury title hopes alive

BROADALBIN — Bayley Duffy scored the only goal of the game Tuesday night as Queensbury helped its Foothills Council title hopes with a 1-0 win over Broadalbin-Perth.

Duffy tallied in the 10th minute off an assist from Meredith Montgomery as the Spartans improved to 10-1 in the league, 12-2 overall. Queensbury has two games remaining, against Amsterdam and Glens Falls on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Patriots, who suffered their second league loss, missed a pair of penalty kicks in the second half. B-P goalie Mairead Marsden finished with eight saves.

Shea Canavan made seven saves for Queensbury.

GLENS FALLS 1, JOHNSTOWN 0 (OT): Addie Hill scored the lone goal on an assist from Ava Pirozzolo three minutes into overtime to lift the Indians to the victory at Knox Field.

Sarah Wolfstich finished with five saves for Glens Falls (4-7, 5-9). Defender Amanda Maurer stopped a Johnstown opportunity early in the first half, clearing a loose ball off the goal line.

SCOTIA 1, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0: Mia Benny scored for Scotia in a Foothills win over the visiting Bulldogs.

CORINTH 5, GRANVILLE 0: Alyssa Crossman set a team record for the most goals scored in program history with a pair of scores in an Adirondack League crossover win over Granville.

Rylee Dunbar, Alexis Crossman and Madison Pincheon also scored for the Tomahawks. Adrielle Lewis added a pair of assists, and Kierra Rice finished with 18 saves in goal for Corinth.

MECHANICVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0: Marissa Krosky and Bella Raucci scored to lead Mechanicville to the Wasaren League win over the Witches.

Maddy Hopeck had two assists for the Red Raiders, who also got six saves from Liv Horan.