ROUNDUP: Duffy, Dixon help Queensbury pull out thrilling OT win

Bayley Duffy scored the winning goal three minutes into overtime Thursday to lift Queensbury to a 2-1 Foothills Council girls soccer victory over Scotia.

Aislynn Dixon had pulled the Spartans into a 1-1 tie, scoring off a scramble on a corner kick as time expired in regulation. Duffy scored the game-winner off a nice through pass from Ava Stewart.

The Spartans (1-0, 2-0) held a 27-3 edge in shots on goal, but struggled to put the ball in the net, missing several good chances. Scotia goalie Kortney Clark finished with 12 saves.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Ashlyn Fish scored two goals to lead South High to its first win.

Maddalena Spada, Rori Novack and Jillian Wright added goals for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-2 in the Foothills and overall.

Elena Kennedy picked up the shutout in goal with four saves. Jaylyn Smith had 15 stops for Gloversville (0-1, 1-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, JOHNSTOWN 0: Anna Armstrong scored three goals and Keira Rogan added two to lead the Black Horses to victory.

Macey Koval, Gabby Everleth and Riley Keefer also scored for Schuylerville, with Keefer adding two assists. Taylor Barraclough and Rogan combined for three saves for the Horses (3-0, 3-0).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, FORT ANN 1 (OT): Paige Trzaskos scored on an assist from Angel Aratare with 1:29 left in regulation to pull Fort Ann into a tie with Hadley-Luzerne in a hard-fought Adirondack League game.

Carolina Lott-Diamond had given the Eagles a 1-0 first-half lead on a feed from Hannah Johnson.

Madison Lent had 25 saves for H-L (1-0-1), while Baylee Wright made 14 saves for the Cardinals (1-0-1, 3-0-1).

LAKE GEORGE 3, WHITEHALL 0: Lila Frazier scored two goals on assists from Samantha Gorey to lead the Warriors past Whitehall.

Tiffany Cornelius added a goal on a free kick from 30 yards out to complete Lake George's scoring. Alex Cavalier made four saves in her shutout.

Khloe Paddock had seven saves for the Railroaders.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 11, NORTH WARREN 0: Ella Moscov pumped in five goals and Karla Sherman added two to power the Eagles past North Warren.

Elli York, Ila Hubert, Kara Bacon and Kailey Bacon also scored for B-W, who improved to 2-0 in the Adirondack League, 4-0 overall.

Ruth Brior made 23 saves in goal for the Cougars, who lost four players to injury in the first half. B-W and North Warren played 8-on-8 for the second half.

BOQUET VALLEY 3, TICONDEROGA 0: Claire Reynolds scored all three goals for Boquet Valley as she led the Griffins past Ticonderoga.

Lizzie Rich finished with 10 saves for the Sentinels, while Ella Lobdell had four for Boquet Valley.

SARATOGA SPRINGS 4, AVERILL PARK 1: Mazie Neville recorded the hat trick as the Blue Streaks defeated Averill Park in Suburban Council action.

Charlotte Kay added a goal and an assist for Saratoga (2-0, 3-0), which outshot the Warriors 14-2.