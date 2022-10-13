ROUNDUP: Cutter's late goal lifts Granville to victory

Teaghan Cutter scored with 3:30 left in regulation as the Granville Golden Horde came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat North Warren 3-2 in girls soccer on Thursday.

Paige Taylor scored two goals to tie the game in the second half. Granville, which outshot the Cougars 26-14, improved to 3-10 overall with the win.

Kiki LaGuerre scored twice for North Warren.

SALEM 4, SPA CATHOLIC 2: Taryn Gillis scored twice as the Generals picked up their fourth win of the season.

Ava Dupuis and Sierra Phillips also scored for Salem. Isabella Garrison made six saves in goal.

Allison Fuller scored both of Saratoga Catholic’s goals.

SOUTH HIGH 5, JOHNSTOWN 0: Ashlyn Fish recorded a hat trick as the Bulldogs beat Johnstown on Wednesday.

Maddalena Spada and Rachel Jorgensen also scored goals for South High (5-8 league, 5-11 overall). Elena Kennedy made one save to get the shutout.

TICONDEROGA 6, LAKE PLACID 1: Six players scored goals as the Sentinels defeated Lake Placid.