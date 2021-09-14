ROUNDUP: Crossman's 2nd-half goal gives Corinth a tie with Cards

CORINTH 1, FORT ANN 1, OT
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;1;0;0;0 — 1
Corinth;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Riley Echeandia), 3:50.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Alexis Crossman, 1:28.
Goalies-saves: Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 9, Baylee Wright (FA) 10.
Corner kicks: Corinth 3, Fort Ann 2.
Records: Corinth (1-1-1, 2-1-1), Fort Ann (1-1-1, 4-1-1).
Notes: Fort Ann scored with less than four minutes left in the first half on a well-placed ball by Olivia Winchell. Corinth played a strong second half, allowing only one shot on goal, and with 1:28 on the clock Alexis Crossman buried a free kick to tie the game. The teams have tied in three of their last four meetings.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 6,
GRANVILLE 3
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;3 — 3
Bolton-Warr.;5;1 — 6
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Gabby Mowery). 2, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Skyler Scott). 3, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Kara Bacon). 4, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Gabby Mowery). 5, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Karla Sherman).
Second half: 6, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery. 7, Granville, Hannah Ingelston. 8, Granville, Madeline Johnson. 9, Granville, Laura Arnhold.
Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (B-W) 1, Elli York (B-W) 2.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warr. 5, Granville 0.
Records: Bw (2-0, 4-0), Granville (1-2, 1-2).
WHITEHALL 7, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Chestertown)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;4;3 — 7
North Warren;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Vinna Jensen), 34:30. 2, North Warren, Nicole Buckman (Sarah Whitman), 32:10. 3, Whitehall, Alexis MacLeod (Jayden Hughes), 30:00. 4, Whitehall, Brooklyn VanGuilder (Jayden Hughes). 5, Whitehall, Kamryn Baldwin, 6:16.
Second half: 6, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Kamyrn Baldwin), 37:15. 7, Whitehall, Madison Gould, 9:12. 8, Whitehall, Ava Ruby, 2;07.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 3, Ruth Brior (NW) 21.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 8, North Warren 0.
Records: North Warren (0-3, 1-3), Whitehall (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Whitehall controlled the game with precise short passing. Whitehall was lead by Madison Gould scoring a hat trick, Jayden Hughes with two assists and Kamyrn Baldwin scoring once and assisting on another.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, SALEM 1
(at Salem Central Shcool)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;0;4 — 4
Salem;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 324. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson), 1700. 3, Salem, Amber Terry (Sierra Phillips), 2200. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 2700. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Gabby Mosher), 3430.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 5, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 11.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 2, Salem 3.
Records: Salem (0-3, 0-3), Hadley-Luzerne (3-0, 3-1).
CORINTH 7, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
(at Gavin Park, Monday)
League: Non-league
Corinth;4;3 — 7
Spa Catholic;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Sarah Pita), 3:04. 2, Corinth, Caitlyn Crossman (Sarah Pita), 21:00. 3, Corinth, Caitlyn Crossman (Sarah Pita). 4, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Adrielle Lewis).
Second half: 5, Corinth, Caitlyn Crossman (Lindsey Torda). 6, Corinth, Lindsey Torda. 7, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Alyssa Crossman).
Goalies-saves: Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 1, Sara Wenke (SCC) 10.
Corner kicks: Corinth 7, Spa Catholic 0.
Records: Spa Catholic (0-4), Corinth (1-1, 2-1).
Notes: Caitlyn Crossman had a hat trick and Sarah Pita had three assists and a goal for Corinth. Madelynn DeLisle played great in the midfield for Corinth, setting up many opportunities.
SALEM 9, DOANE STUART 1
(at Doane Stuart, Monday)
League: Non-league
Salem;5;4 — 9
Doane Stuart;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry). 2, Salem, Amber Terry (Sophia Keays). 3, Salem, Taryn Gillis (Amber Terry). 4, Salem, Sophia Keays. 5, Salem, Sierra Phillips.
Second half: 6, Salem, Sophia Keays. 7, Doane Stuart, Olivia Berkman (Alexandra Hill). 8, Salem, Amber Terry. 9, Salem, Amber Terry. 10, Salem, Sophia Keays.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 3, Bella Garrison (Sal) 3.
Records: Salem (0-2, 1-2).