ROUNDUP: Cougars, Scots play to a tie

Notes: The Warriors got an early goal from Poe Tutu and added four more in the first half with some efficient shooting and a slew of corner kicks. Devlyn Monroe scored his first varsity goal in the second half. Tutu finished with two goals and four assists, Sam Knauf added four goals and two helpers. Jack Sullivan would connect on his 5th goal of the year. Granville keeper Caden Powers was busy with 11 saves and numerous tipped balls during LG's corner kick attempts.