ROUNDUP: Cougars, Scots play to a tie

NORTH WARREN 2, ARGYLE 2, 2OT
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;2;0;0;0 — 2
North Warren;2;0;0;0 — 2
First half: 1, North Warren, Wesley Bolton (Tom Conway), 32:04. 2, Argyle, Connor Buck (Ben Cuthbert), 30:32. 3, North Warren, Wesley Bolton (Tom Conway), 28:10. 4, Argyle, Ben Cuthbert (Victor Aguero), 8:09.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Connor Jennings (NW) 14, Jared Montello (Arg) 4.
Corner kicks: Argyle 7, North Warren 2.
Records: North Warren (4-6-1), Argyle (5-3-1).
Notes: Connor Jennings saved a penalty kick in the second half to preserve the tie.
LAKE GEORGE 8, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;5;3 — 8
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 4:12. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 21:29. 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 23:19. 4, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Poe Tutu), 29:38. 5, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Jack Welch), 31:48.
Second half: 6, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 41:03. 7, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 44:29. 8, Lake George, Devlyn Monroe (Kyle Dolan), 25:09.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Granville) 10, Yogi Johnson (LG) 0.
Corner kicks: Argyle 1, Lake George 13.
Records: Granville (2-9, 2-9), Lake George (11-0, 13-1).
Notes: The Warriors got an early goal from Poe Tutu and added four more in the first half with some efficient shooting and a slew of corner kicks. Devlyn Monroe scored his first varsity goal in the second half. Tutu finished with two goals and four assists, Sam Knauf added four goals and two helpers. Jack Sullivan would connect on his 5th goal of the year. Granville keeper Caden Powers was busy with 11 saves and numerous tipped balls during LG's corner kick attempts.