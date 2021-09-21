 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Cougars post first-ever league win; Willett's OT goal lifts Corinth
agate

NORTH WARREN 3, SALEM 2

(at Chestertown)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;0;2 — 2

North Warren;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, North Warren, Sarah Whitman (Megan Bruno), 24:54. 2, North Warren, Kiana LaGuerre (Megan Bruno), 13:27.

Second half: 3, Salem, Sophia Keays, 25:19. 4, North Warren, Megan Bruno (Kiana LaGuerre), 14:55. 5, Salem, Amber Terry (Katie Sweenor), 13:05.

Goalies-saves: Ruth Brior (NW) 15, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 4, Isabella Garriison (Sal) 4.

Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Salem 4.

Records: North Warren (1-4, 2-4), Salem (0-5, 1-5).

Notes: North Warren posted the first league victory in program history. It was also the Cougars' first home victory. Megan Bruno had a goal and two assists. Ruth Brior played a strong game in the net for North Warren. Both teams finished the game with 10 players due to injuries.

CORINTH 1, WHITEHALL 0, 2OT

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;0;0;1;0 — 1

Whitehall;0;0;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 1, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Alyssa Crossman), 6:43.

Goalies-saves: Dory Goselin (White) 10, Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 1.

Corner kicks: Corinth 6, Whitehall 3.

Records: Whitehall (2-3, 2-4), Corinth (3-1-1, 4-1-1).

Notes: A few minutes into the first overtime, Alyssa Crossman dribbled past a defender and crossed to Idalia Willett for the eventual game-winner. Lorelei Peterson posted her third shutout in her first season as goalie. Dory Gosselin had a great game in net for Whitehall.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3,
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 1

(at Minerva)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lk.-Newcomb;0;1 — 1

Johnsburg-Minerva;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 8:54. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally (Avery Bayse), 33:06.

Second half: 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally (Molly Smith), 7:10. 4, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Dakota Cutting, 32:34.

Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 11, Alyssa Arnold (SLN) 4.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 1, Schroon Lake-Newcomb 1.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (4-1, 4-2).

Notes: Hannah McNally scored her second hat trick. This is the third game in a row for Johnsburg-Minerva played with only 10 players on the field.

BOQUET VALLEY 2, TICONDEROGA 1

(at Westport)

League: Northern Soccer League

Ticonderoga;0;1 — 1

Boquet Valley;0;2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Bv, Abbey Schwoebel (PK), 14:08. 2, Ti, Andrea Cooke (Nevaeh Trudeau), 32:41. 3, BB, Claire Reynolds, 35:06.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 8, Ella Lobdell (BV) 7.

Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 4, Boquet Valley 5.

SOUTH HIGH 4, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at South High, Monday)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

South High;3;1 — 4

First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Callie Wright), 22:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 10:00. 3, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Rori Novack), 9:00.

Second half: 4, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Ashlyn Fish), 8:00.

Goalies-saves: Jaylyn Smith (Glov) 12, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 0.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 0, South High 6.

Records: South High (2-2, 2-5), Gloversville (0-5, 0-4).

