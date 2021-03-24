ROUNDUP: Cougars nip H-L; Fort Ann, Lake George, Argyle record lopsided victories

Tommy Conway scored the winning goal in overtime Wednesday to lift North Warren to a 2-1 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over Hadley-Luzerne.
Also Wednesday, Justin Zeh scored three goals to lead Fort Ann to a 7-1 victory over Corinth, and Sam Knauf scored four times in Lake George's 6-0 win over Granville. Tyler Humiston netted three goals in Argyle's 5-0 win over Salem.
NORTH WARREN 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 0 1 0 1 — 2
Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, North Warren, Jack Jennings (Tanner Kennedy), 35:18. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger, 30:29.
Second Overtime: 3, North Warren, Tommy Conway, 5:13.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 8, Victor Hernandez (NW) 7.
Corner kicks: H-L 5, North Warren 8.
Records: H-L (0-1, 0-1), North Warren (1-0, 1-0).
FORT ANN 7, CORINTH 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 4 3 — 7
Corinth 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Ryan Blondin), 2:00. 2, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Will Anderson), 4:00. 3, Fort Ann, Callon Sutliff (Kaeden Rouse), 9:00. 4, Fort Ann, Callon Sutliff, 33:00.
Second half: 5, Corinth, Brayden Thompson, 48:00. 6, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Ty Loso), 59:00. 7, Fort Ann, Dakota Winch (Callon Sutliff), 72:00. 8, Fort Ann, Will Anderson, 72:00.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 3, Curtis Rigley (C) 7, Andy McKernon (C) 5.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 4, Corinth 0.
Records: Corinth (0-1, 0-1), Fort Ann (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: Kaeden Rouse recorded his first career assist, Dakota Winch his first career goal for Fort Ann.
LAKE GEORGE 6, GRANVILLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 3 3 — 6
Granville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 11:00. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 15:00. 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Jordan Edwards), 31:10.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 66:19. 5, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Ethan Gereau, Jackson Baker), 70:23. 6, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Sam Knauf), 70: 54.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 1, Caden Powers (Gran) 12.
Corner kicks: Lake George 14, Granville 1.
Records: Granville (0-1, 0-1), Lake George (1-0, 1-0).
ARGYLE 5, SALEM 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 2 3 — 5
Salem 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Matt Randles), 14:31. 2, Argyle, Kaleb Dennis (Tyler Humiston), 7:21.
Second half: 3, Argyle, Matt Randles (Tyler Humiston), 25:29. 4, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Kaleb Dennis), 22:36. 5, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Brad Koopmann), 21:45.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (A) 1, Samuel McAlonie (S) 11.
Corner kicks: Argyle 8, Salem 3.
Records: Salem (0-1, 0-1), Argyle (1-0, 1-0).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville, Tuesday)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 4 1 — 5
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Ryan Ing), 14:57. 2, South High, Xander Novack, 23:57. 3, South High, Ryan Ing, 26:02. 4, South High, Ryan Ing (Gavin Parker), 32:08.
Second half: 5, South High, Xander Novack (Christian Paris), 3:21.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurts (South High) 1, Willis Bickford (South High) 1, G. Brophy (Schuylerville) 5.
Corner kicks: South High 7, Schuylerville 3.
Records: Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3), South High (2-0, 2-1).
