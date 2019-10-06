CORINTH 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
(at Corinth, Saturday night)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;1;1 — 2
Corinth;0;3 — 3
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Hayes (Dan McMahon), 4:19.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Jon Meade), 20:03. 3, Corinth, Isaac Melville, 19:29. 4, Corinth, Brayden Thompson, 17:13. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger, 10:57.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 10, Curtis Rigley (Cor) 8, Andy McKernon (Cor) 7.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 1, Corinth 5.
Records: Corinth (5-5, 5-7), Hadley-Luzerne (4-3-2, 5-4-2).
