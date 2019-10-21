CORINTH 5, GRANVILLE 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;0 — 0
Corinth;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Allison White), 31:53. 2, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Destinee Wagner), 22:33.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Maddie Pincheon (Morgan Thompson), 35:36. 4, Corinth, Allison White (Maddie DeLisle), 26:59. 5, Corinth, Caitlin Person, 15:50.
Goalies-saves: Teagan Kilinski (Cor) 2, Mary Vanderheyden (Cor) 2.
Corner kicks: Granville 2, Corinth 3.
Records: Corinth (4-11-1).
Notes: Allison White, a midfielder, scored her 10th varsity goal and Caitlin Person, a senior, scored her first ever goal. Corinth went 3-2 their last 5 games, scoring 19 goals in that span.
WHITEHALL 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Whitehall)
League: Non-league
Hadley-Luzerne;1;0 — 1
Whitehall;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Reigan Hanna, 39:05.
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Madison Gould), 50:26. 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 52:18.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (Whi) 4, Shannon Price (HL) 9.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 8, Hadley-Luzerne 6.
Records: Whitehall (4-5-1, 9-5-2), Hadley-Luzerne (4-6, 8-8).
Notes: The Railroaders scored the go-ahead goal 2 minutes after their first on a direct kick. Both teams were drastically improved from last year.
