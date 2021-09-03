ROUNDUP: Corinth, Tigers fall in non-league matches

WATERFORD 6, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
Waterford;2;4 — 6
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Waterford, Benji Mills (Schuyler Tostes), 20:45. 2, Waterford, Josh Catanzarita, 7:28.
Second half: 3, Waterford, Josh Catanzarita (Ben Thompson), 24:37. 4, Waterford, Schuyler Tostes (Josh Catanzarita), 21:00. 5, Waterford, Josh Catanzarita (Mason Noto), 10:40. 6, Waterford, Mason Noto, 4:50.
Goalies-saves: Alex Roy (Wat) 2, Michael Petteys (Cor) 21.
Corner kicks: Waterford 12, Corinth 0.
Records: Corinth (0-2-0), Waterford (1-0-0).
Notes: A young Tomahawks team, defensively led by brothers Alex and Cameron Wiseman, was able to stave off the Waterford offense for the first 20 minutes of the contest, until senior Benji Mills placed a low shot past a diving Michael Petteys to put the Fordians. Eighth grade Corinth goalkeeper Michael Petteys racked up 21 saves in net.
MOHONASEN 3, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Non-league
Mohonasen;2;1 — 3
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Mohonasen, Justin Andriola, 31'. 2, Mohonasen, Dillon DePiero (Justin Andriola), 37'.
Second half: 3, Mohonasen, Justin Andriola (Rorick Perry), 71'.
Goalies-saves: Tim Lopez (Mohon) 6, Joe Lapan (HuF) 18.
Corner kicks: Mohonasen 5, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Hudson Falls (1-1-0), Mohonasen (1-0-0).
Notes: Justin Andriola scored two goals and assisted another as Mohonasen blanked Hudson Falls in a non-league match. Joe Lapan had a busy day in goal with 18 saves.
BURNT HILLS 1, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Burnt Hills;0;1 — 1
Queensbury;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Burnt Hills, Ben Yerima (Nick Clark), 57:00.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 4, Ryan Clute (BHs) 1.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 1, Burnt Hills 4.
Records: Queensbury (0-1), Burnt Hills (1-0).
COLUMBIA 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Columbia)
League: Non-league
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Columbia;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Columbia, Cameron Mingle, 31:05.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 6, Manraj Cheema (Colu) 4.
Corner kicks: Columbia 5, Schuylerville 2.
Records: Columbia (1-0), Schuylerville (1-1).