ROUNDUP: Corinth, Tigers fall in non-league matches

WATERFORD 6, CORINTH 0

Notes: A young Tomahawks team, defensively led by brothers Alex and Cameron Wiseman, was able to stave off the Waterford offense for the first 20 minutes of the contest, until senior Benji Mills placed a low shot past a diving Michael Petteys to put the Fordians. Eighth grade Corinth goalkeeper Michael Petteys racked up 21 saves in net.