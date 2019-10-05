{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH 8, KINGS SCHOOL 3

(at Corinth)

League: Non-league

Kings School;1;2 — 3

Corinth;2;6 — 8

First half: 1, Corinth, Teagan Kilinski (Allison White), 17:04. 2, Corinth, Allison White, 15:50. 3, Kings, #3, 4:43.

Second half: 4, Corinth, Allison White (Grace Farr), 35:15. 5, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Madison Pincheon), 30:36. 6, Corinth, Idalia Willett, 27:22. 7, Corinth, Hannah DeLisle (Teighan Sullivan), 25;54. 8, Corinth, Teiaghan Sullivan, 19:40. 9, Corinth, Molly Shayne (Madison Pincheon), 11:42. 10, Kings School, #3, 23:01. 11, Kings School, #3, 3:52.

Goalies-saves: Mary Vanderheyden (C) 8.

Corner kicks: Corinth 8, Kings School 0.

Records: Corinth (2-8-1).

Notes: Corinth exploded for six second-half goals to get the win. Allison White had 2 goals and an assist, while Idalia Willett had two goals as well. Teagan Kilinski scored her first goal of the season.

