ROUNDUP: Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne, Cambridge advance in Class C

CORINTH 1, DUANESBURG 0

(at Corinth)

Class C Play-in Game

Duanesburg;0;0 — 0

Corinth;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Corinth, Sarah Pita, 17:26.

Goalies-saves: Lorelai Peterson (C) 2, Megan Krouse (D) 12.

Corner kicks: Corinth 5, Duanesburg 2.

Records: Corinth (9-3-4), Duanesburg (6-9-1).

Notes: Sarah Pita followed her own shot and put the ball past the Duanesburg keeper for the only goal of the game. Corinth had 12 shots on goal but couldn't score until the second half. Lorelai Peterson had another shutout.

Next up: No. 13 seed Corinth plays at No. 4 Greenwich in the Class C Opening Round on Friday at 3 p.m.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3,

CAIRO-DURHAM 0

(at Cairo-Durham)

Class C Play-in Game

Hadley-Luzerne;0;3 — 3

Cairo-Durham;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson), 34:07. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson), 30:32. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Tori Granger), 5;48.

Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (HL) 13, Noelle Amoroso (CD) 10.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Cairo-Durham 3.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (9-4-1).

Next up: No. 15 Hadley-Luzerne plays at No. 2 Schoharie in the Class C Opening Round on Friday.

CAMBRIDGE 4, WHITEHALL 0

(at Cambridge)

Class C Play-in Game

Whitehall;0;0 — 0

Cambridge;0;4 — 4

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Cambridge, Mia Alpy, 37:14. 2, Cambridge, Mia Alpy (Addison Gates), 28:57. 3, Cambridge, Addison Gates (Sam Crandall), 11:43. 4, Cambridge, Addison Gates (Sam Crandall), 5:10.

Goalies-saves: N/A.

Next up: No. 14 Cambridge plays at No. 3 Maple Hill in the Class C Opening Round on Friday at 3 p.m.

