ROUNDUP: Corinth earns tie with Bolton-Warrensburg

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1,
CORINTH 1, 2OT
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;1;0;0;0 — 1
Bolton-Warr.;1;0;0;0 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Alexis Crossman, 34:34. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (PK), 3:28.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Lorelai Peterson (Cor) 6, Eliana York (B-W) 11.
Corner kicks: Corinth 2, Bolton-Warrensburg 1.
Records: Bolton Warrensburg (7-0-1, 9-0-2), Corinth (5-1-3, 7-1-4).
Notes: Corinth played in its fifth overtime game this year. This one finished with a tie against Bolton-Warrensburg, which came into the game 7-0 in league play. Alexis Crossman scored from 40 yards out five minutes into the game for Corinth. Bolton-Warrensburg tied it up on a penalty kick with 3 minutes left in the first half.
FORT ANN 7, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Non-league
North Warren;0;1 — 1
Fort Ann;4;3 — 7
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 36:02. 2, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Angel Aratare), 35:39. 3, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Madison Freebern), 21:55. 4, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Riley Echeandia), 16:20.
Second half: 5, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Angel Aratare), 32:46. 6, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Angel Aratare), 31:01. 7, North Warren, Kimya Hayes (Nicole Buckman), 23:33. 8, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Cherokie Steves), 15:57.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 1, Tessa Fritz (NW) 10.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 6, North Warren 0.
Records: Fort Ann (5-2-1, 9-3-1), North Warren (1-8, 3-8).
QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;2 — 3
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Mia Keshmiri), 5:36.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Ava Stewart (Brigid Duffy), 45:19. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 56:35.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 3, Robin Gorton (GF) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Glens Falls 0.
Records: Queensbury (9-0-1, 10-1-2).
Notes: Brigid Duffy led unbeaten Queensbury with two goals and an assist.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1,
SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Broadalbin-Perth;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Julia Mycek, 25:39.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 4, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 8.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 3, Schuylerville 0.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (9-1-1, 11-1-2), Schuylerville (6-5, 9-6-1).
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2, WELLS 0
(at Johnsburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Wells;0;0 — 0
Johnsburg-Minerva;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally (Megan Mohowski), 23:19. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar, 31:15.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 5, Bridgett Allen (Wells) 8.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 6, Wells 3.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (7-3, 7-4).
CAMBRIDGE 3, WHITEHALL 1
(at Whitehall)
League: Non-league
Cambridge;1;2 — 3
Whitehall;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Cambridge, Samantha Crandall. 4, Cambridge, Addison Gates (Samantha Crandall).
Second half: 2, Cambridge, Samantha Crandall. 3, Whitehall, Jayden Hughes (Samantha Howland).
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 12, Samantha Howland (White) 3, Rochelle Daniels (Cam) 5.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Cambridge 4.
Records: Whitehall (4-3, 5-6).
Notes: Cambridge won on two well-placed shots by Samantha Crandall. She also assisted on Addison Gates' goal late in the game to seal it. The only Whitehall goal came when Jayden Hughes collected a free kick from Samantha Howland and dribbled it home.
DOANE STUART 6, SALEM 3
(at Salem)
League: Non-league
Doane Stuart;3;3 — 6
Salem;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Salem, Amber Terry, 5:00. 2, Doane Stuart, Marissa Fiacco (Olivia Berkman), 9:00. 3, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry), 24:00. 4, Doane Stuart, Marissa Fiacco, 26:00. 5, Doane Stuart, Alexandra Hill, 37:00.
Second half: 6, Salem, Sierra Phillips, 4:00. 7, Doane Stuart, Marissa Fiacco, 5:00. 8, Doane Stuart, Marissa Fiacco, 21:00. 9, Doane Stuart, Marissa Fiacco (Isabella Berkman), 38:00.
Goalies-saves: Gwen Menyuk (Doane) 7, Isabella Garrison (Sal) 6.
Corner kicks: Doane Stuart 2, Salem 5.
Notes: A penalty kick taken by Sierra Phillips made the third and final goal for Salem. Salem played three-quarters of the game with only 10 players due to injuries. Doane Stuart's Marissa Fiacco was their lead scorer with five out of sox goals.
TICONDEROGA 3, CHAZY 2
(at Chazy)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga;2;1 — 3
Chazy;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Ticonderoga, Jaelyn Whitford (Maddy Hubbard), 4:17. 2, Ticonderoga, Sophia Dorsett, 7:04.
Second half: 3, Chazy, Ava McAuliffe, 6:30. 4, Chazy, Lilly Pratt (Sam Gonyo), 8:28. 5, Ticonderoga, Maddy Hubbard (Sophia Dorsett), 24:24.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 9, Tess Blair (Chazy) 2.
Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 4, Chazy 11.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;2;0 — 2
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 7:00. 2, Schuylerville, Macey Koval, 10:00. 3, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Lauren VanDerwarker), 38:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Elena Kennedy (SGF) 6, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 6.
Corner kicks: South High 5, Schuylerville 6.
Records: Schuylerville (6-4, 6-5), South Glens Falls (7-3, 7-6).
GLENS FALLS 2, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;1 — 2
Hudson Falls;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Gianna Sherman (Eloise Duggal).
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay. 3, Hudson Falls, Arionna Harrington (Marissa Jarvis).
Goalies-saves: Sarah Wolfstich (GF) 6, Katie Mitchell (HuF) 10.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Hudson Falls 3.
Notes: Gianna Sherman of Glens Falls scored the only goal of the first half on a ball played across the goalmouth by Eloise Duggal. Cate Barclay converted a penalty kick at the beginning of the second half which ended up being the deciding goal of the game. Arionna Harrington scored for Hudson Falls midway through the 2nd half.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4,
GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
Broadalbin-Perth;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Makayla Hodsoll (Brooke Bush), 30:38. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Emma Morey, 3:31.
Second half: 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Molly Rossum (Brooke Bush), 36:52. 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Jackie Fisher, Julia Mycek), 33:29.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 1, Jalyn Smith (Glov) 12.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 5, Gloversville 0.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (8-1-1, 10-1-2), Gloversville (1-8, 1-8).