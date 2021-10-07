ROUNDUP: Corinth earns tie with Bolton-Warrensburg

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1,

CORINTH 1, 2OT

Notes: Corinth played in its fifth overtime game this year. This one finished with a tie against Bolton-Warrensburg, which came into the game 7-0 in league play. Alexis Crossman scored from 40 yards out five minutes into the game for Corinth. Bolton-Warrensburg tied it up on a penalty kick with 3 minutes left in the first half.