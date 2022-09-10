ROUNDUP: Corinth, Cambridge to play for tournament title

Maddie Baldes scored twice for Corinth in a 2-2 tie against Hadley-Luzerne and the Tomahawks won the postgame penalty kicks on Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Cambridge girls soccer tournament.

Corinth will meet Cambridge in the title game on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Carolina Diamond score a first-half goal for Hadley-Luzerne on an assist by Hannah Johnson for a 1-0 lead. Baldes tied the game 17 minutes into the second half. Johnson put the Eagles back on top with seven minutes left in regulation, but Baldes hit the net again one minute later on an assist by Madison Pincheon.

Madison Lent was outstanding in goal for H-L, making 27 saves. Teagan Kilinski had 11 saves for Corinth.

CAMBRIDGE 10, GRANVILLE 1: Addy Gates scored a hat trick as Cambridge bested Granville in Saturday's other tournament semifinal.

Maizie Steele scored twice for Cambridge (2-0). Tristann Crandall, Sam Crandall, Laurel Leary, Mia Alpy and Schuylar Nolan also found the goal.

MECHANICVILLE 8, LA SALLE 0: Bella Raccuci scored twice and the Red Raiders had a 6-0 lead by halftime on the way to beating La Salle in a non-leaguer.

Marissa Krosky, Emma Andrews, Allie Kenyon, Maddy Hopeck, Tanner Eisman and Anna Izzo also scored for Mechanicville.

BOYS SOCCER

JOHNSTOWN 5, HUDSON FALLS 1: Keegan Elston scored twice as the Bills defeated the Tigers. It was Johnstown's first win against Hudson Falls since 2016.

Shawn Thompson scored for Hudson Falls, which was outshot 32-11. Mason Leerkes made 10 saves for Hudson Falls.

MECHANICVILLE 5, SCHALMONT 0: Dylan Raucci made four saves for the shutout and six players scores goals as the Raiders defeated the Sabres.