ROUNDUP: Cook, Gomez scores 2nd-half goals lifting Tigers to 2-1 win

HUDSON FALLS 2, TROY 1
(at Troy High School)
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls;0;2 — 2
Troy;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Troy, Leo Clemenzi, 15:10.
Second half: 2, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Noah Williamson), 44:40. 3, Hudson Falls, John Gomez, 72:10.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 16, Pip Ryan (Troy) 3.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 2, Troy 6.
Records: Troy (0-1-0), Hudson Falls (1-0-0).
Notes: John Gomez scored the tie-breaker on a left-sided shot that pinged off the inside near post with less than 8 minutes to go. Tyler Cook had tied the game with a right-sided pass from Noah Williamson and sent a 30-yard shot over the keeper earlier in the second half. Joe Lapan notched his second win versus Troy in outstanding fashion with 16 saves, many of which were on point-blank shots. Troy keeper Ryan also played well.
GLENS FALLS 11, CORINTH 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex, Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Glens Falls;5;6 — 11
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Liam Burgess (Jack Motsiff). 2, Glens Falls, Tim Motsiff (Gavin Rittenhouse). 3, Glens Falls, Gavin Rittenhouse (Liam Burgess). 4, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff. 5, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Liam Burgess).
Second half: 6, Glens Falls, Aiden Wiggins (Durant Poole). 7, Glens Falls, Gavin Rittenhouse (Aiden Wiggins). 8, Glens Falls, Liam Burgess (Jack Motsiff). 9, Glens Falls, Durant Poole (Gavin Rittenhouse). 10, Glens Falls, Durant Poole. 11, Glens Falls, Nathan DiFiore (Gavin Rittenhouse).
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 1, Michael Petteys (Cor) 17.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 7, Corinth 1.
Records: Glens Falls (1-0).
Notes: Glens Falls got goals from seven players in the shutout with dynamic performances from Gavin Rittenhouse (2 goals, 3 assists), Jack Motsiff (2 goals, 2 assists) and Liam Burgess 2 goals, 2 assists). Corinth's keeper, Michael Petteys, played a great game, coming up with several key saves throughout the match. Alex Wiseman put in an outstanding effort on defense for Corinth.
COLONIE 5, SCOTIA 1
(at Colonie High School)
League: Non-league
Scotia;1;0 — 1
Colonie;1;4 — 5
First half: 1, South, Tamim Rahmadi (Jackson Mateja). 2, Scotia, Matthew Schraa (Kofi Jack).
Second half: 3, Colonie, Johnny Weidman (Cameron Curet). 4, Colonie, Tamim Rahmadi (Jackson Mateja). 5, Colonie, Jackson Mateja (unassisted). 6, Colonie, Braeden Mateja (Johnny Weidman).
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 15, Liam Judge (Col) 1.
Corner kicks: Scotia 1, Colonie 3.
Records: Scotia (0-1).