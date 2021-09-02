ROUNDUP: Cook, Gomez scores 2nd-half goals lifting Tigers to 2-1 win

HUDSON FALLS 2, TROY 1

Notes: John Gomez scored the tie-breaker on a left-sided shot that pinged off the inside near post with less than 8 minutes to go. Tyler Cook had tied the game with a right-sided pass from Noah Williamson and sent a 30-yard shot over the keeper earlier in the second half. Joe Lapan notched his second win versus Troy in outstanding fashion with 16 saves, many of which were on point-blank shots. Troy keeper Ryan also played well.