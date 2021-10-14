ROUNDUP: Connor Farrell sets Granville scoring record in loss

NORTH WARREN 3, GRANVILLE 1
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;0;3 — 3
Granville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Granville, Connor Farrell (Grant Gould), 26:54.
Second half: 2, North Warren, Coleman Swartz, 23:44. 3, North Warren, Wyatt Jennings, 22:52. 4, North Warren, Wesley Bolton (Coleman Swartz), 16:46.
Goalies-saves: Connor Jennings (NW) 8, Caden Powers (G) 6.
Corner kicks: North Warren 2, Granville 3.
Records: Granville (2-10 league), North Warren (5-7-1, 5-9-1).
Notes: Connor Farrell became Granville's all-time goal-scorer as well as breaking the Golden Horde's single-season goal-scoring record.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, ARGYLE 0
(at Hadley-luzerne)
League: Non-league
Argyle;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Colby Hanna, 20:15.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 32:36.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (A) 5, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 8.
Corner kicks: Argyle 4, Hadley-Luzerne 4.
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne defeated Argyle in a non-league crossover match between the No. 2 teams in their respective Adirondack League divisions.
HARTFORD 1,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;1;0 — 1
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hartford, Michael Jones, 11:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 8, Shane Baker (BW) 11.
Corner kicks: Hartford 9, Bolton-Warrensburg 5.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (5-7, 6-10), Hartford (6-5, 7-5).
QUEENSBURY 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at South Glens Falls, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;0 — 2
South High;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly, 16:30. 2, Queensbury, Ian Rathburn, 13:50.
Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Caden French, 15:14.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 1, Sean Seeley (Q) 5.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 2, Queensbury 2.
Records: Queensbury (9-2-1, 9-5-1).
Notes: Queensbury's victory sets up a showdown for the Foothills Council title between Queensbury and Schuylerville, set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Queensbury. Schuylerville only needs a tie to clinch, while Queensbury needs to win.