ROUNDUP: Connor Farrell sets Granville scoring record in loss

NORTH WARREN 3, GRANVILLE 1

Notes: Connor Farrell became Granville's all-time goal-scorer as well as breaking the Golden Horde's single-season goal-scoring record.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, ARGYLE 0

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne defeated Argyle in a non-league crossover match between the No. 2 teams in their respective Adirondack League divisions.

HARTFORD 1,

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0

QUEENSBURY 2,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

Notes: Queensbury's victory sets up a showdown for the Foothills Council title between Queensbury and Schuylerville, set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Queensbury. Schuylerville only needs a tie to clinch, while Queensbury needs to win.