GIRLS SOCCER

ROUNDUP: Carracci leads Saints to win

Sydney Carracci scored the hat trick as Saratoga Catholic beat North Warren 6-2 in non-league girls soccer on Friday.

Allison Fuller scored twice and Morgan O'Ryan added a goal for Spa Catholic. Kiki LaGuerre scored both goals for North Warren.

SCHUYLERVILLE 11, HUDSON FALLS 0: Macey Koval scored three times in the first half as the Black Horses upped their Foothills Council record to 5-0 on Thursday night.

Schuylerville, which is off to its best start since 2017, will visit Queensbury at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a battle of Foothills unbeatens.

Anika Buff scored twice for Schuylerville. Anna Armstrong, Star Pflieger, Victoria Piteri, Alayna Wian, Lexi Hewitt and Ava Bodnar also scored.

