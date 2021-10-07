 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Carner's OT goal lifts Witches; SGF, Horses battle to a tie
ROUNDUP: Carner's OT goal lifts Witches; SGF, Horses battle to a tie

GREENWICH 1, SPA CATHOLIC 0, 2OT

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic;0;0;0;0 — 0

Greenwich;0;0;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Second Overtime: 1, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Declan Kelleher), 96.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 1, Ryan Condry (SCC) 15.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 6, Spa Catholic 0.

Notes: Late in the second overtime, Madigan Carner of Greenwich received a ball played across the field and struck it home to break the tie.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1, OT

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls;0;1;0;0 — 1

Schuylerville;0;1;0;0 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, South Glens Falls, Xander Novack (Will Zimmerman), 76:00. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 77:00.

Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 5, Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 5.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 7, South Glens Falls 5.

Records: Schuylerville (8-2-1), South Glens Falls (7-2-1).

Notes: In a battle for first place in the Foothills Council North division, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls battled to a 1-1 draw. South High's Xander Novack scored with 4 minutes remaining in regulation. One minute later, Schuylerville evened the score on a PK taken by Liam Armstrong.

GLENS FALLS 2, HUDSON FALLS 1

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;1;1 — 2

Hudson Falls;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Lucien Brown (Dillon Kilmartin), 11:00. 2, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps, 27:00.

Second half: 3, Glens Falls, Jack Mostiff, 70:00.

Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 1, Carter White (HuF) 14.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 5, Hudson Falls 3.

Records: Hudson Falls (1-9-0, 2-11-0), Glens Falls (1-9-0, 3-9-0).

Notes: Glens Falls traveled to Hudson Falls this afternoon to decide the who will take home the Falls Trophy. The Indians defeated the Tigers, 2-1, however the Tigers took the trophy on away goals criteria (3-2). Landon Phipps and Jack Motsiff scored for the Indians while Lucien Brown scored the lone goal for Hudson Falls.

SCOTIA 2, AMSTERDAM 1

(at Amsterdam)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;0;2 — 2

Amsterdam;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Amsterdam, Moises Morales (John Carbone), 20:48.

Second half: 2, Scotia, Sam Feinberg, 53:09. 3, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Noah Murdock), 64:21.

Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 2, Lucca Quatrini (Am) 5.

Corner kicks: Scotia 5, Amsterdam 4.

Records: Scotia (7-4, 7-5).

