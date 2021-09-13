ROUNDUP: Carner scores in overtime as Witches top Valley

GREENWICH 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 2, OT
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley;0;2;0;0 — 2
Greenwich;2;0;0;1 — 3
First half: 1, Greenwich, K. Amani Raphael (Jackson Fortier), 25. 2, Greenwich, Declan Kelleher, 35.
Second half: 3, Hoosic Valley, Tom Rice (Tyler Eddy), 60. 4, Hoosic Valley, Tom Rice, 70.
Second Overtime: 5, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Declan Kelleher), 95.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 12, Logan Santiago (HV) 5.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 3, Hoosic Valley 10.
Records: Greenwich (2-1-0, 2-2-0), Hoosic Valley (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
Notes: Madigan Carner was denied the go-ahead goal on a PK during regulation on a great save by Logan Santiago. During the second OT, Carner got redemption as he received a pass from Declan Kelleher and didn't miss.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0
(at Bolton)
League: Non-league
Johnsburg-Minerva;0;0 — 0
Bolton-Warrensburg;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Louis Lang (Ethan Scott), 21:00.
Second half: 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Ethan Scott (Daalten DeMarsh), 47:30. 3, Bolton-Warrenburg, Dan Cunniffe (unassisted), 58:00. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Daalten DeMarsh (unassisted), 76:00.
Goalies-saves: Scott Patton (J-M) 9, Shane baker (B-W) 5.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 2, Bolton-Warrensburg 7.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (1-0-0, 2-1-0).
Notes: Louis Lang put away a loose ball in the box for the first goal. Ethan Scott put a rocket into the net past a diving J-M goalie Scott Patton in the second half. Evan Wing and Yanden Cleveland put together some nice J/M runs, but Justin Rushia, Tyler Trowbridge and the rest of BW's defense were just able to turn them aside. Dan Cunniffe scored eight minutes later with a laser of a solo effort. Daalten DeMarsh finished out the scoring for B-W at the 76th minute mark as he slid one past the near post.
LAKE GEORGE 6, NORTH WARREN 1
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;3;3 — 6
North Warren;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Poe Tutu, 18:04. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Jack Welch), 7:26. 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 3:01.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Kyle Dolan (Sam Knauf), 33:33. 5, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 30:37. 6, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Jack Sullivan), 28:15. 7, North Warren, Tom Conway, 4:50.
Goalies-saves: Zach Kramar (NW) 8, Kristian Johnson (LG) 0, Kyle Dolan (LG) 2.
Corner kicks: Lake George 6, North Warren 0.
Records: North Warren (0-2, 0-2), Lake George (2-0).
Notes: Poe Tutu led Warriors scoring with a hat trick. Sam Knauf contributed with 2 goals and 2 assists.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, CORINTH 0
(at Hadley-luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;4;1 — 5
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader (Connor Moulton), 36:13. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton, 24:59. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton (PK), 22:33. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Colby Hanna (Connor Moulton), 10:49.
Second half: 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Colby Hanna (Caeden Wilson), 1:09.
Goalies-saves: Owen Baker (Cor) 13, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 5.
Corner kicks: Corinth 3, Hadley-Luzerne 9.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (3-0, 3-0), Corinth (0-3, 0-5).
Notes: Evan Kader scored for H-L on a great cross assist from Connor Moulton for an exciting start. Connor Moulton quickly found the net again while making a run up the middle seam, followed by a Moulton PK. Colby Hanna scored twice in his pressing attacks that came from strong defensive pressure. Corinth was led through flexible and adaptable midfielders Garret Bourdeau and Logan West and strong defensive hustle from Cameron Wiseman, Alex Wiseman and Sam Tongora.
FORT ANN 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;1;1 — 2
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Callon Sutliff, 4:53.
Second half: 2, Fort Ann, William Anderson (Merino), 8:33.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 14, Dylan Brown (FA) 1.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 5, Granville 1.
Records: Granville (0-2, 0-2), Ft. Ann (2-0, 3-1).
Notes: This game marked the first time any sport other than football or track and field had been contested on Sam Eppolito Field in Granville.
SPA CATHOLIC 3, CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic;2;1 — 3
Cambridge;1; — 1
First half: 1, Cambridge, Ethan Robertson, 14:00. 2, Spa Catholic, Tommy Greiner, 23:00. 3, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law, 25:00.
Second half: 4, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law (Will Boisclair), 59:00.
Goalies-saves: Matthew Murphy (SCC) 7.
Records: Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 2-3).
AVERILL PARK 3, SOUTH HIGH 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Averill Park;2;1 — 3
South High;1;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker), 8:00. 2, Averill Park, Kyle Almeida, 35:55. 3, Averill Park, Carter Morse, 39:15.
Second half: 4, Averill Park, Kyle Almeida, 12:12.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 3, Nate Bourgault (AP) 5.
Corner kicks: South High 3, Averill Park 1.
Records: South High (0-1, 1-1).