ROUNDUP: Carner scores in overtime as Witches top Valley

Notes: Louis Lang put away a loose ball in the box for the first goal. Ethan Scott put a rocket into the net past a diving J-M goalie Scott Patton in the second half. Evan Wing and Yanden Cleveland put together some nice J/M runs, but Justin Rushia, Tyler Trowbridge and the rest of BW's defense were just able to turn them aside. Dan Cunniffe scored eight minutes later with a laser of a solo effort. Daalten DeMarsh finished out the scoring for B-W at the 76th minute mark as he slid one past the near post.